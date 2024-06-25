If you are a technology freak then this news is surely going to bring a smile on your face next time you hear something from Samsung. You surely know how Samsung has produced for us the impressive Galaxy S24 series earlier this year? Well, guess what? Wait till they release another product, and they are planning to release!!! It will take place in a few weeks and can be dedicated to the latest foldable phones for this year like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Flip 6, and potentially an under budget Fold. Yes, indeed!

Rumors have it that Samsung is planning to release these awesome gizmos in the market in about two weeks, specifically four days before the Bastille day which falls on the 14th of July, on the 10th of July to be precise. But here’s the kicker: You could ‘order’ your phone even before the official production was announced! The latest murmurs on the internet, which originated from leakers such as tarunvats33 on X which was previously known as Twitter suggest that the electronics giant could unveil the day of pre-reservations as June 26. Well, this certainly appears to be the case mainly in India but there is probably the possibility it could occur globally. Actually, Samsung has been famous for managing to make a statement at all its operational locations simultaneously.

What to Expect for Fold 6 and Flip 6

Still, it is critical to note that Samsung actually dominates the foldable phone market, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best releases. Therefore, it is not surprising to find ourselves incredibly enthusiastic about the Fold 6 and Flip 6.

Now, let us not expect another big change this time as it is normally out expectation. The Fold 6, is not likely to see a significant uplift from the previous model. Just think of how many times you would prefer getting your favourite ice cream with only an additional cherry on top. It may just feel like this is how one upgrade might be. But hey, isn’t it the case that the little things may count a lot and the big things can be negligible sometimes? It is rumored that the crease will remain but it seems like Samsung may introduce new colors for the body that the phone will come with.

For the Flip 6 although it is not specifically stated and there are no hints pointing to it, it seems that it will not be that different as well. However, there is some buzz that one of the most anticipated iPhone features this year could be an upgrade to the camera and slightly increased battery capacity. Picture it as if you are taking your favorite car and installing a turbocharge, and making the tank larger – you can have more fun and it will last longer!

Having as many Pre-Reservations as possible, and The Big Event.

Well, if the leaked information is reliable enough, then the company will have to officially announce the event shortly. Regarding leaks, the timing appears to line with earlier leaks pointing to an event in early July. This implies that we may be watching these great foldables hit the shelves before the close of this month.