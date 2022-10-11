GM expanding beyond car making towards energy services

General Motors is going ahead with its competition with Tesla in every aspect. The carmaker is going beyond making cars and plans to offer energy storage and management services. These services will be provided to residential and commercial customers through its new GM energy unit in a move to compete.

Furthermore, GM Energy will bundle the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging service with two new units, Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial, that will offer stationary storage batteries, as well as solar panels and hydrogen fuel cells, the company said on Tuesday. GM executive Travis Hester said, “We’re getting into the entire ecosystem of energy management. Our competition in this space on the (automaker) side is really only Tesla, which is a strong energy management company. There are a lot of analogies you can draw with Tesla.”

On the other side, Tesla’s seven-year-old energy generation and storage business includes solar panels and stationary batteries, lost $129 million last year on revenues of $2.8 billion. Hester said GM sees a total addressable market of $120 billion to $150 billion in energy storage and management. He declined to provide a revenue projection for GM Energy.

Energy storage