God Of War Gets Support For AMD FSR 2.0

The latest patch for the PC version of God of War brings support for AMDs FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 tech, along with fixing a couple of other bugs in the game. God of War has been updated to feature FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0, making it the third game to date to utilize AMD’s new time-upscaling technology, following Deathloop and Farming Simulator.

AMD’s FSR 2.0 tech is still very much in its infancy, however, with God of War being just the third game to feature it, following framerate-uplift technology being introduced in Deathloop three weeks ago on launch, then Farming Simulator 2022 was a little more than a week before that. While God of War has DLSS 2.0 support, FSR 2.0 will be able to work its scaling magic on top of that, too, if you are running an Nvidia graphics card that is not an RTX, and speed up frame rates. While God of War already supports NVidia DLSS, everyone running an AMD graphics card, or running a non-RTX NVIDIA graphics card, will now be able to enjoy the game at slicker frame rates, with much better upscaling quality, than what you would get with AMDs FSR 1.0. This replaces the God of Wars FSR 1.0 suite entirely, giving owners of Radeon GPUs a performance boost much closer to NVIDIAs DLSS on the quality front.

This makes God of War PC only the third title to officially support AMD, which allows higher frame rates at higher demanding settings and resolutions. God of War is the third game to officially support AMDs FSR 2.0, ahead of Arkane Studios Deathloop and Giant Softwares Farming Simulator 22. By taking advantage of this new technology, players can expect to be able to run God of War across a wider range of PC hardware than before, since the game can now render at a lower native resolution, while still receiving excellent picture quality and performance thanks to FSR 2.0s upscaling tech.

God of War is already stunningly beautiful on a good gaming PC, but FSR 2.0 should enable gamers with AMD-based rigs to experience a new level of fidelity when traversing Midgard with Tielc and Boy. We have been following some tests using AMD’s new time-upscaling tech on God of War, comparing the visuals to the original renders, along with DLSS 2.3. Putting both algorithms under a microscope you will have to see slightly more aliasing in FSR 2.0 than in DLSS, but it is pretty much the only difference. The improvement in image quality is enough to place AMDs new time-upscaling tech directly against Nvidia’s more established Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) equivalent, which, of course, requires the RTX GPU.