Google Acknowledges It Can’t Make Cloud Gaming Work on Its own

In recent news, Google has announced that it will no longer pursue building its own gaming platform, as its previous endeavors did not work well. However, the company is not leaving the gaming industry entirely. Instead, it is now focused on providing live-service games to support using its cloud infrastructure. This new strategy was revealed by Google Cloud’s director of games industry solutions, Jack Buser, in an interview with Axios.

Buser explained that Google is now bundling cloud services for live-service game publishers. The company has already partnered with several publishers and developers, including Niantic, Embracer Group, and 2K. This new service is distinctly different from Google’s original Stadia offerings, as it is not intended to provide the old Stadia streaming technology.

“We are not offering that streaming option, because it was tied to Stadia itself,” Buser told Axios’ Stephen Totilo. “So, unfortunately, when we decided to not move forward with Stadia, that sort of offering could no longer be offered as well.” “It was at that moment when we basically had to make decisions about Stadia that we realized that at Google Cloud, we are at our best when we’re helping other people build this stuff, not necessarily building it ourselves,” Buser told Axios.

Google’s decision to pivot its gaming strategy positions it as competition for other cloud infrastructure providers, such as Amazon and Microsoft. This move also allows the company to abandon its pursuit as a gaming platform while still remaining committed to the gaming industry.

Google’s tumultuous saga with Stadia ended on January 18 of this year. The company refunded hardware and other Google Play-related purchases in 2022. However, despite the closure of Stadia, Google is not completely abandoning the platform. If you have any old Stadia controllers lying around, don’t throw them out just yet. While they cannot be used for Google’s platform anymore, a Bluetooth update should get them working elsewhere.

Google’s new gaming strategy comes as a surprise to many, as the company invested heavily in Stadia’s development. However, as Buser explained in the interview, the company recognized that it could not make cloud gaming work on its own. Instead of continuing down a path that was not working, Google decided to pivot its strategy and focus on supporting live-service games.

The AT&T deal from 2021 is one example of how Google’s Stadia technology can be used to power game-streaming via mobile browser. While this is not a direct application of Google’s new gaming strategy, it demonstrates the potential of the company’s technology in the gaming industry.

Overall, Google’s decision to pivot its gaming strategy is a bold move. It positions the company as competition for other cloud infrastructure providers while allowing it to remain committed to the gaming industry. Only time will tell if this new strategy will be successful, but Google’s partnership with several publishers and developers is a positive sign. As for Stadia, while it may be gone, its legacy lives on in Google’s new gaming strategy.