Google Cloud to join Tezos Network as a validator

The tie-up will entail Google Cloud becoming a Tezos validator—one of the entities that helps maintain the blockchain—and will see the company help corporate clients develop Web3 applications on Tezos. Like other validators (“bakers” in Tezos lingo), Google Cloud is eligible to receive transaction fees but a spokesperson from the cloud services provider said the company will be foregoing the fees.

Mason Edwards, chief commercial officer at the Tezos Foundation and a former Google employee himself, added that startups developing Tezos applications will be eligible to receive free Google Cloud server space and mentorship from the tech titan. As per the press release, the agreements would enable Google Cloud business clients to create and launch web3 apps on the Tezos blockchain utilizing Google’s Cloud platform.

The Tezos network will benefit from Google Cloud’s role as a validator or “Baker,” enabling its business clients to promote blockchain development. Additionally, Google Cloud credits coaching will be available to a limited number of Tezos-incubated firms. After becoming a Tezos blockchain validator, Google Cloud is entitled to earn transaction fees, much like several other validators — “baker” in Tezos language. But a representative from a provider of cloud-based services indicated the firm will renounce the payment.

The company is also running a web3 accelerator with another Layer 1 blockchain NEAR Protocol, announced in early October last year. Google Cloud’s roles include providing technical support for NEAR grant recipients. Google Cloud’s latest announcement also comes just as its competitor Amazon Web Services is ramping up its web3 infrastructure support. AWS recently advertised a job seeking a senior Go-to-Marke specialist. The announcement also came less than a month after AWS tapped former Bybit Global Head of NFT Ian Holtz to spearhead its web3 strategy in Asia Pacific and Japan.

In a statement to Fortune on the company’s strategy amid the evolution of blockchain and decentralised technologies James Tromans, Web3 engineering director at Google Cloud said: “Google Cloud views the evolution of blockchain technology and decentralized networks today as analogous to the rise of open source technologies that led to the internet 10 to 15 years ago.”

James Tromans, engineering director of Web3 at Google Cloud, said, “At Google Cloud, we’re providing secure and reliable infrastructure for Web3 founders and developers to innovate and scale their applications. We look forward to bringing the dependability and scalability of Google Cloud to power Web3 applications on Tezos.”