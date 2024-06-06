Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 feature, Recall, has been making waves with mixed reactions. Now, Google is planning to introduce a similar feature for Chromebooks, tentatively named “memory.”

Behind the Scenes with ChromeOS Chief

In an insightful interview, John Solomon, Google’s Vice President for ChromeOS, shared details about the potential of AI-driven features for Chromebooks. This conversation took place amid the PC industry’s shift towards AI-enhanced devices, highlighted by Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip. Given Chromebooks’ longstanding relationship with ARM processors, the discussion naturally turned to how Google might implement a feature like Recall.

Understanding “Memory”

Solomon described “memory” as a function designed to provide context and continuity on your device. Imagine working on your Chromebook, stepping away for a break, and returning to find a rewind or recorder function that helps you pick up right where you left off. Solomon emphasized the importance of user control, ensuring such a feature wouldn’t feel intrusive.

Balancing User Control and Privacy

One major criticism of Microsoft’s Recall is its perceived lack of user control, which some find intrusive. Solomon addressed this, stating that features should be user-initiated and clearly beneficial. For example, during a complex meeting, a recording function could help create notes and action items, but only if the user chooses to activate it.

AI’s Growing Role in Operating Systems

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into desktop operating systems, Google is enhancing ChromeOS with advanced AI capabilities. Microsoft has been at the forefront with its Copilot features in Windows 11. Apple’s plans for macOS will likely be revealed at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

What’s New in ChromeOS 125

Google is introducing several advanced AI features with ChromeOS 125, now rolling out to users. These include the “Help me write” assistant, which suggests sentence completions and can rewrite text to match a specific tone or audience. Additionally, generative AI will bring dynamic wallpapers and video call backgrounds, while the Magic Editor in Google Photos offers machine learning-enhanced editing. This tool lets users automatically select, resize, and reposition subjects in both images and videos.

Enhancements in Chromebook Plus

These AI features will first be available on Chromebook Plus devices via automatic updates starting next month. The Chromebook Plus line, launched in October, was always intended to include generative AI functionalities. New models, like the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 with an Intel Core Ultra processor, are joining the lineup. In total, four new Chromebook Plus models and two budget Chromebooks from HP, Acer, and Asus are on the way.

AI Innovations in ChromeOS

ChromeOS 125 aims to be a highly functional desktop operating system, focusing on practical AI implementations that users will find beneficial. Unlike Microsoft’s Recall, ChromeOS 125 is designed with features that the average user will likely appreciate. One such addition is the Gemini app, a progressive web app that functions much like the Copilot sidebar in Windows 11. Given its popularity on mobile and web platforms, Gemini’s integration into ChromeOS is expected to enhance user experience significantly.

As AI continues to revolutionize desktop operating systems, Google’s exploration of a Recall-like feature for Chromebooks underscores a broader trend towards AI-driven enhancements in everyday computing. With ChromeOS 125, Google is positioning itself to offer practical, user-friendly AI features, setting the stage for a competitive landscape in AI-integrated operating systems.