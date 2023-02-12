Google Issues a Warning About Chatbot AI Pitfalls As Bard Against ChatGPT Is Developed

In a newspaper interview that was published on Saturday, the head of Google’s search engine cautioned against the dangers of artificial intelligence in chatbots as Google parent firm Alphabet fights to compete with popular software ChatGPT.

According to Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, “this kind of artificial intelligence we’re talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination.”

Raghavan wrote in comments translated into German, “This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer.” Keeping this to a minimum was one of the essential duties, he continued. After OpenAI, a company Microsoft is investing $10 billion in, released ChatGPT in November and subsequently stunned consumers with its remarkably human-like responses to user queries, Google has been put on the back foot.

Microsoft and ChatGPT will collaborate

Earlier this week, alphabet debuted Bard, its chatbot, but the software made a mistake by sharing false information in a promotional video, devaluing the firm on Wednesday by $100 billion.

“We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility,” Raghavan said. “We certainly don’t want to mislead the public.” Alphabet has yet to state a release date for Bard, which is still undergoing user testing. Microsoft has disclosed a multimillion-dollar collaboration with ChatGPT creator OpenAI to introduce new products. On the other hand, Google is attempting to advance Bard while simultaneously making significant investments in other AI businesses.

Microsoft and Google intend to integrate AI techniques to strengthen their highly profitable Bing and Google Search search engines. Both ChatGPT and Google’s Bard would provide similar services. Users will need to enter a question, a request, or a prompt in order to get a response that sounds human,

Google staff members unhappy with how the Bard was announced

Additionally, a presenter at Google’s press conference in Paris could not continue with the demo since the phone had been lost. Following the two instances, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw its market worth decline by USD $100 million. And it now appears that Google staff members are unhappy with how the Bard announcement was handled, describing it as “rushed, botched, and un-Googley.”

According to a CNBC story, several Google employees are reportedly criticising CEO Sundar Pichai for how the AI chatbot Bard launch was handled. The magazine obtained a number of posts and memes from Google’s internal forum Memegen that depict staff discussing the Bard announcement.