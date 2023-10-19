Google Pay launches consumer and merchant lending products, enables credit on UPI

At the annual Google for India event in New Delhi, Google Pay unveiled its plans to provide a wider array of financial services in the country. The company recognizes the existing credit gap in India and has partnered with banks and NBFCs to create innovative solutions to address this issue. These products are underwritten by regulator-authorized financial institutions and are seamlessly accessible to users through the Google Pay platform.

Credits: Money Control

Collaboration with Financial Ecosystem

Google Pay’s expansion involves a collaborative effort with various partners in the financial ecosystem. By joining forces with banks and NBFCs, Google Pay seeks to create products that cater to the unique financial needs of Indian consumers and businesses. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of synergy between technology companies and traditional financial institutions in bridging financial gaps.

Key Partnerships and Initiatives

Google Pay’s foray into the Indian credit market is marked by several strategic partnerships and initiatives:

Merchant Credit with ePayLater: Google Pay is enabling a credit line for merchants, primarily focusing on their working capital needs. This initiative is in partnership with ePayLater, a fintech company that specializes in providing credit solutions. By extending credit to merchants, Google Pay is empowering small businesses and ensuring they have the financial resources to thrive.

Sachet Loans with DMI Finance: Collaborating with DMI Finance, Google Pay is offering sachet loans starting as low as Rs 15,000, with affordable EMIs starting from just Rs 111. This initiative is especially beneficial for individuals seeking small, short-term loans, making credit more accessible to a broader audience.

Bank Credit Lines on UPI: Google Pay has expanded its functionality to incorporate credit lines from partnering banks, including HDFC and ICICI Bank, on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This enables users to leverage credit lines for payments through Google Pay, further enhancing the platform’s versatility.

Expanding Personal Loans: Google Pay has been offering personal loans in collaboration with DMI Finance for several years. This portfolio has now expanded to include Axis Bank, offering a broader range of personal loan options to users.

Potential Impact of Google Pay’s Financial Services Expansion

The move by Google Pay to bolster its financial services in India carries several potential implications:

1. Addressing the Credit Gap:

Google Pay’s primary objective is to address the credit gap in India, where a significant portion of the population lacks access to credit. By partnering with banks and NBFCs to offer a variety of credit-focused products, Google Pay is playing a pivotal role in providing accessible financial solutions to a broader demographic.

2. Empowering Small Businesses:

The credit line for merchants and the partnership with ePayLater are especially valuable for small businesses in India. Working capital needs are often a significant concern for small enterprises, and Google Pay’s initiative ensures that they have the financial support required for growth and sustainability.

3. Financial Inclusion:

The availability of sachet loans starting at just Rs 15,000 is a significant step toward financial inclusion. These loans cater to individuals who may not have access to traditional banking or credit services, making it easier for them to meet their financial needs.

4. Enhanced Convenience:

By enabling bank credit lines on the UPI and allowing users to make payments through Google Pay, the platform is enhancing convenience for its users. This feature simplifies the process of making payments and accessing credit, further integrating financial services into everyday transactions.

India’s Evolving Fintech Landscape

The entry of Google Pay into the financial services industry is representative of the changing fintech scene in India. In the present year, fintech startups that have the support of well-known companies like Walmart and Tiger Global have also launched digital lending services. Companies that have entered the digital lending field after realizing the enormous potential in India’s credit-starved economy include PhonePe and Jar.