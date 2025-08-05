Google is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 10 series at its upcoming “Made by Google” event on August 20, 2025, but a fresh report suggests that not all devices will be ready to ship immediately. Citing ongoing supply chain challenges, the report hints at delays in the availability of key devices such as the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2A.

This delay could push the retail availability of these devices to October 9, 2025, nearly two months after the unveiling potentially dampening excitement for early adopters.

The report, published by WinFuture, indicates that supply chain bottlenecks are the primary culprit behind Google’s staggered release schedule. While details on the exact nature of the issues remain scarce, it’s speculated that production or shipping logistics involving foldable components, wearable sensors, and chip availability could be to blame.

Delays like these are not new in the tech industry, especially as manufacturers continue to navigate the post-pandemic global supply chain landscape, rising costs, and tighter regulatory controls on imports and exports of sensitive tech materials.

Devices Likely to Be Delayed

Based on the report and corroborating leaks, three major devices could see retail and shipping delays:

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 4

Pixel Buds 2A

While all three products are expected to debut at the August 20th keynote, shipping and store availability may be held until October 9, over seven weeks after launch.

Pixel 10 Series: What’s Still On Track

The silver lining is that the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are reportedly on schedule. According to the same report, these phones will likely begin shipping immediately after the August 20 event, with in-store availability expected by August 28.

These devices represent the core of Google’s smartphone strategy and will likely anchor the launch window, even as the more niche or experimental devices face delays.

Among the most anticipated of Google’s upcoming releases is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the second generation of Google’s foldable phone series. While specifics are still trickling in, leaks suggest the device may feature:

Full dustproofing, a first for Google foldables

A wider external display with reduced hinge gap

A more refined folding mechanism

Likely powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chip

This foldable is expected to be Google’s response to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and other emerging competitors in the foldable space. But with a delay pushing the device into October, Google risks losing early momentum during a crowded fall tech season.

What We Know About Pixel Watch 4 and Buds 2A

While not as headline-grabbing as the Fold, Google’s upcoming wearables are important for ecosystem continuity. Here’s what to expect—eventually:

Pixel Watch 4

Leaks suggest a thicker design, likely to accommodate a larger battery

Possible improvements to health tracking sensors

A more durable frame and better water resistance

Tight integration with Android 15 and Pixel-exclusive features

Pixel Buds 2A

A new “Iris” colorway is rumored

Incremental sound and mic enhancements

Improved pairing and battery efficiency, possibly via Bluetooth LE Audio

Although the exact reasons for the wearable delays are unknown, such devices often face production slowdowns due to their miniaturized components, battery constraints, and regulatory approvals.

New Features Across the Pixel Lineup

Even with certain products facing delays, Google appears ready to evolve the entire Pixel ecosystem. Key rumored upgrades across the lineup include:

A third camera sensor on the base Pixel 10, marking a first for a non-Pro Pixel

Qi2 wireless charging standard across all new phones

Enhanced on-device AI features powered by the Tensor G5 chip

Better thermal management for sustained performance

Deeper Pixel ecosystem integration, especially with Pixel Tablet and Pixelbook devices

These upgrades could still make the August 20 event a major moment, even without immediate availability of all hardware.

Google’s Pixel devices are widely seen as the Android benchmark especially for software-first experiences. Delaying the release of the Pixel Fold and wearables opens up market opportunities for competitors, particularly Samsung and OnePlus, both of which have timely launches in Q3.

The delay may also affect consumer perception, especially among tech enthusiasts and early adopters who value day-one availability. On the flip side, the delay could give Google more time to polish software, ramp up production, and align global logistics ahead of a broader global rollout.

Google’s Made by Google 2025 event still promises to deliver meaningful upgrades across its product range. But for those eager to get their hands on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Watch 4, or Buds 2A, patience will be required.

As the smartphone and wearables market becomes increasingly competitive, timing is everything. Whether Google can hold onto consumer excitement over a nearly two-month delay remains to be seen but expectations remain high.