Google Pixel 6a is finally in India with Pixel Buds Pro

In India, the Pixel 6a is presently formally accessible. Google started tolerating pre-orders for its minimal-expense Pixel smartphone in India on July 21, and the Pixel 6a is currently authoritatively accessible in the country.

The amount Does a Google Pixel 6a priced in India?

In India, the Pixel 6a is valued at Rs 43,999 for the single 6GB/128GB choice. Besides, the Pixel Buds Pro is currently accessible in India for Rs 19,990. The Pixel 6a with Pixel Buds Pro is accessible from Flipkart. When bought with an Axis Bank credit or check card, Google is offering a Rs 2,000 rebate on the Pixel 6a. Besides, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards will procure a 5% cashback. Google likewise offers trade limits on Pixel and other smartphones. At long last, purchasers who purchase the Pixel 6a may get the Pixel Buds Series-A for Rs 4,999 and the Google Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 4,999.

What are the features you find here?

Google’s Tensor chip, which is likewise remembered for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, controls the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a flaunts a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED show with 429ppi pixel thickness. The board offers both a standard invigorate pace of 60Hz and HDR. Also, the Pixel 6a has an optical unique mark scanner implanted into the showcase.

The Pixel 6a’s Tensor CPU is matched with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 capacity. It likewise has Google’s Titan M2 security chip. The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and accompanies three years of urgent OS refreshes. The Pixel includes a 4,410 mAh battery and supports 18W quick charging, but no connector is incorporated.

The Pixel 6a flaunts a double camera arrangement on the back, with a 12.2 MP essential sensor with OIS and a 12 MP ultrawide sensor. The front opening punched pattern houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The Pixel 6a is developed with Gorilla Glass 3, plastic on the back, and an aluminum outline.

The Pixel 6a is only 9mm thick and weighs 178g. Counting an IP67 rating, the Pixel 6a is additionally residue and water safe. At last, the Pixel 6a is accessible in Chalk and Charcoal tones.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we would like to say that this new Google Pixel 6a can be a great choice for many of us to go with. Here you will be getting great Pixel alike camera features with the best all-rounder latest software features as well.