Google Pixel 6a now available on Flipkart with exciting discounts

The smartphone that has lately generated the most hype in the industry is the Google Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a is unquestionably a phone to think about if you’re looking for a high-quality device that won’t break the budget. The greatest thing, though? Due to the great smartphone deals, you can now get it on Flipkart for much less money!

Get your hands on the Google Pixel 6a for less than Rs 30,000

The Google Pixel 6a is now available on Flipkart for less than Rs 27,000, down from its prior MSRP of over Rs 30,000! Additionally, you can exchange your old phone for the new one to further lower the cost if you want to save even more money.

Exciting bank and exchange offers

With a reduction from its original price of Rs. 43,900, the Google Pixel 6a is now offered on Flipkart for Rs. 27,900. The good news is that the Pixel 6a can be purchased for Rs 26,000 instead thanks to a Rs 1250 discount available to SBI cards.

Additionally, Flipkart is providing exchange offers for old phones up to the value of Rs 26,750. The precise sum, though, is determined by the brand and type of your previous phone.

Expect to receive less than the precise amount Flipkart has indicated if you are trading in a midrange phone. However, if you have an older iPhone or a high-end Samsung phone, you might receive a return of closer to Rs 15,000.

This implies that even if you obtain the minimal value of Rs 10,000 for your previous phone, the price of the gadget would reduce to Rs 16,900.

Impressive features

The Google Pixel 6a features a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC, an octa-core Titan M2 security coprocessor, 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has two back cameras, each with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens. Additionally, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The Pixel 6a offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 as connectivity choices. The smartphone also has a 4,410mAh battery that allows quick charging and a USB Type-C charging connector.

Is the Google Pixel 6a worth it?

In summary, the Google Pixel 6a is a mid-range phone with a tonne of great features. And if you’re searching for a phone that won’t break the budget, Flipkart is definitely worth taking a look at given its amazing offerings. Anyone looking for a new smartphone will find the phone to be a great option thanks to its sleek design, impressive camera, and potent performance.

Conclusion

All things considered, anyone shopping for a new smartphone may want to consider the Google Pixel 6a. Due to its exceptional features and specifications, as well as the current Flipkart discounts, it offers good value for the money. Performance on the Pixel 6a is smooth and faultless because of its potent Google Tensor SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Because users can store all of their media files, documents, and programs, they don’t have to worry about running out of storage space.

The Pixel 6a also has a stunning 6.1-inch OLED screen with full-HD+ quality and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection, which results in a vivid and immersive viewing experience. You won’t be disappointed with the Pixel 6a’s display whether you’re watching a movie, playing a game, or using social media.

The phone’s twin back cameras, which include a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary lens, offer stunning photos and movies even in dim lighting. Selfies can be taken with the front-facing 8-megapixel camera, which also features a variety of settings for better shooting.

With the current Flipkart offers, the Pixel 6a is even more attractive. Due to the phone’s price reduction to less than Rs 27,000 and the availability of trading in your old phone, it is now more affordable than ever. SBI cards can also benefit from a discount, which brings the cost down to an astonishing Rs 26,000 for them. The value of your old phone, which may be rather high depending on its make and model, can be used to further reduce the price of the Pixel 6a.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 6a offers an excellent value proposition for consumers searching for a high-quality smartphone without breaking the bank. The Pixel 6a’s outstanding features, brilliant display, and powerful cameras make it a fantastic choice for anybody looking for a trustworthy and stylish tablet. The current Flipkart deals have made it even more affordable and available, making now the ideal time to convert to the Pixel.

