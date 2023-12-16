If you are looking to upgrade to a new laptop, right now you can get in hands with a new premium flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone for a huge price slash. To give you a glimpse, right before the Pixel 8 series, Google released their Pixel 7 series which introduced a lot of improvements in terms of its specification and features, and now with the price slash announced, this phone has become the right choice to go for tech buddies looking for a new upgrade but for a pocket-friendly pricing.

The sale has been announced on the Google Pixel 7 series where not only the Pixel 7 Pro, but you also get discounts on the Pixel 7 regular model too.

And, with the addition of additional offers including bank discounts and exchange discounts, this new flagship gets an even bigger price slash right now. Looking at the price slash, we feel the pricing announced for the Pixel 7 Pro model is a real steal deal for you to go with.

So, if you are looking for a new flagship upgrade for this year, here we have got you covered with all the details you need.

And to remind you, it’s just not about the price slash, but we also have a secret offer attached to this price slash for the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro now Selling for a Huge Price Slash

Google as a tech giant has seen huge success with its Pixel lineup, especially with its Pixel 7 lineup which introduced a lot of upgrades for this sale, we have the same phone being sold for almost half of its original price, making it among the best spotlight deals for this year.

The discount was announced as per the Flipkart Big Year End Sale, so do have it clear that this sale will be available till this year only.

If we move to the pricing side, the all-new Google Pixel 7 Pro can now be purchased for just Rs. 60,999 where you get 12GB of RAM combined with 128 GB of internal storage too.

Over and above, you get to choose between color options including Hazel, Obsidian, and Snow. You also get an additional Rs. 1000 off on making credit or debit card transactions.

You can also use the exchange offers to bring the pricing of this phone down, where you can avail a price slash of Rs. 38,500 off and also you can avail additional Rs. 4,000 off on the base value of select models.

That was about the pricing and discount, let’s now slowly move to that secret offer attached to this Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

If you are someone who loves listening to music and you have been spending your money on music streaming subscriptions, then yes, now you have great news with this purchase of the new Google Pixel 7 Pro model, you also get an additional offer where you get Spotify Premium for 12 months.

Google Pixel 7 Pro – Specification and Features

Just to take a recap of all the specifications and features for the new Google Pixel 7 Pro, here you get that bigger 6.7-inch display which is a QHD+ OLED LTPO panel that comes with a 120Hz faster refresh rate support too.

The display of this screen can get bright to up to 1500 nits and the overall weight of this phone is around 212g and is thick around 8.9mm too.

Under the hood, you also get an efficient chipset which is the all-new built Google Tensor G2 SoC and is again based on Titan M2 Security chipset that offers an additional layer of security to the smartphone.

The phone gets its power from a bigger 5000mAh battery that can get charged with a 23W wired as well as wireless charging. On the battery side, you get a regular trio-housed camera with a 50MP main sensor combined with a 12MP Ultrawide as well as a 48MP 5X Telephoto sensor. Moving on the front side, you get a 10.8MP selfie shooter.