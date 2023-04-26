Google Pixel 7a 5G Smartphone – Five Things We Know So Far

One of the most talked-about smartphones on the market right now is the Pixel 7a. Why else would it not be? There are rumors that the 5G phone will be unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference, which is quickly approaching. The majority of the phone’s specifications are currently online, despite the fact that Google has yet to formally announce the release. Here is what we currently know about the incoming Pixel 7a based on the most recent leaks.

Google Pixel 7a – Specification and Features

If you are thinking about what this new Google Pixel 7a will be featuring, then here we have got you covered with all the updates you should know:

The Display and Refresh Rate

The Pixel 7a, according to rumors, would maintain the same 6.1-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution as the Pixel 6a. It will provide a 90Hz refresh rate as opposed to the Pixel 6a’s 60Hz refresh rate, giving it a modest boost. As a result, scrolling will be more fluid, and animations will move more quickly.

The Processor, RAM, and Storage

Under the hood of the upcoming Pixel 7a is likely to be a Tensor G2 processor from Google. Google started utilising its own processor with the introduction of the Pixel 6 series, thus it makes sense to keep up the practise with the 7a. A quick and fluid user experience is promised thanks to the phone’s LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, according to reports.

The Battery and Charging Technology

The battery life of the Pixel 7a is reportedly one of the biggest upgrades. The phone will reportedly have a 4,410mAh battery, which is somewhat more capacity than the 4,306mAh battery seen in the Pixel 6a.

This implies that you won’t need to worry about charging the phone as frequently because it should last longer on a single charge. The firm is anticipated to offer 18W wired charging technology going forward, however the phone could not have a charger in the retail box. In an effort to avoid waste, several phone makers now choose to leave chargers out of the packaging.

The Camera

The Pixel 7a continues the tradition of the Pixel line of phones, which are renowned for their outstanding cameras. According to leaks, the phone would include a triple camera configuration on the back, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor, a major improvement over the Pixel 6a’s 12.2-megapixel main sensor. In order to ensure that you catch every detail in your shots, the phone may also be equipped with a 12-megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX712 camera.

Other Features

Stereo speakers are also rumoured to be included on the Pixel 7a, which will offer a rich music experience. The phone will probably also have an IP certification, which offers some water resistance. As a result, you won’t need to be concerned about your phone being wet by mistake. The Pixel 7a will launch with the most recent version of the Android operating system, Android 13, as one would anticipate from a Google phone.

Google Pixel 7a – Pricing Details

The cost is usually an important consideration when buying a new phone, to sum up. The Pixel 7a would cost between $450 and $500 (about Rs 37,100 to Rs 41,200) in the US market, according to leaks. For a phone with these amazing features, the price range is fair. The Pixel 6a, which was released before it, cost the same as the Pixel 5a, which had a price announcement of $449 (about Rs 36,900). According to recent sources, Google may opt to either keep the price of the upcoming Pixel A series phone the same or raise it by $50. The Pixel 6a’s pricing was revealed in India.

Conclusion

The Pixel 7a appears to be a promising gadget with several upgrades and enhancements over its predecessor, in conclusion. It is anticipated to include excellent software, a bigger battery, an improved camera system, and 5G capability. The absence of quicker charging rates and Google’s lack of information regarding the release date or pricing are still issues, though. Given that the Pixel 7a is anticipated to launch at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10, it would be intriguing to watch how it does in the very competitive smartphone market.

Comments

comments