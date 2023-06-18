Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro latest Leaks are out!

Smartphone aficionados, get ready! It’s that time of year again when Google’s newest products are highly anticipated by computer aficionados. The anticipation is intense as the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to be announced in October. We now have unique information regarding the display specifications of these future Pixel handsets, after the previous leak of camera specifications. Let’s examine the improvements that are in store for us as we get into the juicy details!

Enhanced Designs and Display Features:

And we have a hands-on look at the Google Pixel 8 Pro! The design is similar to previous model but has a little more curves now (Not sure if I'm a fan of that). Also, there's a Thermometer on the 8 Pro this time. Thoughts? #Pixel8Pro Source: https://t.co/ntoABfGOdM pic.twitter.com/dPCoD08KWI — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 18, 2023

1. The Pixel 8: Compact Elegance:

According to the leaked information, the Pixel 8 will have a smaller form factor than its predecessor. Although the Pixel 8’s screen size hasn’t been verified, it is anticipated to be smaller than the 6.3-inch display on the Pixel 8. It is ideal for one-handed use because of its small size and pleasant grip. The Pixel 8’s seamless fusion of style and utility is something we can’t wait to explore.

2. The Pixel 8 Pro: Expansive Display, Refined Design:

The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is planned to keep the same 6.7-inch size of the Pixel 7 Pro. Google, however, has made the decision to switch things up and introduce a flat screen in place of the curved-edge display. In addition to keeping a sizable screen, this sophisticated design decision adds a touch of refinement. The Pixel 8 Pro is certain to attract attention with its slick and contemporary design.

Display Specifications: Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 8 Series

Let’s take a minute to reflect on the display features of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to properly understand the improvements in the Pixel 8 series.

1. Pixel 7’s Visual Delight:

The 6.3-inch OLED display on the Pixel 7 has a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display provided smooth scrolling and an improved user experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. Even under difficult lighting situations, the 417ppi pixel density and 1,000 nit brightness capabilities guaranteed vivid colors and fine details.

2. Pixel 7 Pro’s Curved Brilliance:

Contrarily, the Pixel 7 Pro had a bigger 6.71-inch OLED curved-edge display. It provided stunning images with a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. User engagement was elevated by the display’s remarkable 120Hz refresh rate, which produced a fluid and fast interface. Every image sprang with vivid clarity because to the 512ppi pixel density and 1,000 nits of maximum brightness.

Exciting Upgrades in the Pixel 8 Series

Let’s now explore the thrilling improvements anticipated for the Pixel 8 series, which will elevate our smartphone experience.

1. Pixel 8: Compact Brilliance:

The most recent rumor indicates that the Pixel 8 will have a 6.17-inch screen, providing a cozy but immersive viewing experience. While maintaining the Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the refresh rate is significantly increased to 120Hz. Because of the improved refresh rate, interactions are buttery smooth, making routine chores enjoyable. The Pixel 8’s display delivers brilliant images and remarkable clarity thanks to its 427ppi pixel density and 1,400 nit maximum brightness capabilities.

2. Pixel 8 Pro: Beautiful Visual Experience:

The large 6.70-inch OLED display of the Pixel 8 Pro is perfect for multitasking and immersive video watching. The 1344 x 2992-pixel Quad HD+ resolution brings images to life with breathtaking detail and crispness. A fluid scrolling experience and responsiveness are made possible by the 120Hz refresh rate, creating a really engaging user experience. Every picture on the Pixel 8 Pro’s display pops off the screen with brilliance thanks to its 490ppi pixel density and astounding 1,600 nits of brightness.

Conclusion

Our enthusiasm is only increasing as the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro’s release date approaches. We are anxiously awaiting the debut after the display specs were revealed. The Pixel 8 series is prepared to completely transform our smartphone experience with its refined designs, increased refresh rates, increased pixel density, and amazing brightness capabilities.

As the days until October become shorter, keep checking back for further announcements and updates. These next products demonstrate Google’s dedication to innovation, and we can’t wait to see their efforts come to fruition.

