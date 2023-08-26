Google Pixel 8 Series Speculated with Audio Magic Eraser

The tech behemoth Google has been preparing for the release of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, its new flagship models for this year.

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the new flagship phone for this year, especially since Apple, a formidable rival of Google, is also preparing to introduce its new flagship for this year, the iPhone 15 series.

We have some new information regarding the potential features and characteristics of the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, despite the numerous leaks and rumors that have surfaced. Here is all the information you need to know:

Google Pixel 8 Series Expected To Come With AI-Powered Audio Magic Eraser

Speaking of this upcoming flagship phone, the Pixel 8 series, we just saw Google release a new survey to its exclusive “Pixel Superfans” and it is rumored to arrive with some incredible capabilities out of the box.

There were many situations and questions asked in the survey, but there are two that stand out from the rest of the poll.

The survey includes a number of absurd questions, including several that ask for information regarding this upcoming flagship smartphone by Google.

First is “Eliminate the shouting of the fan in the next seat from your game-winning shot video with your phone’s amazing AI video noise removal.” The second is to “Enhance the sound of your friends and family’s reactions during a thrilling game while minimizing the background stadium noise with your phone’s amazing AI video noise removal.”

The Audio Magic Eraser Tool has been heavily highlighted in leaks about the forthcoming Google Pixel 8 series, which includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

There is a good chance that Google will release their new Audio Magic Eraser tool shortly after the Image Eraser, which will be focusing primarily on noise cancellations thanks to the incredible AI algorithm. The Audio Magic Eraser has been the subject of leaks and rumors for quite some time.

Additionally, there have been fresh leaks circulating that claim Google will this time not only use the AI coding but will also integrate it with machine learning hardware that will be specifically constructed within the new Mobile Tensor SoC.

Other Leaks and Rumors Floating Around About The Google Pixel 8 Series

In addition to the audio eraser, there have been some recent leaks and rumors, including a render and leaked photograph that clearly depicts the size of this upcoming phone. You can see it below:

One thing is made clear by the leaked image: the new phone will have a flat screen instead of a curved one and will be offered in a more compact design, making it more convenient for many customers to operate.

Additionally, according to reports, the new Pixel 8 series won’t have a physical SIM card slot. However, it has been stated that the entire Pixel 8 series will ship with dedicated eSIM support out of the box.

Also, we ave leaks claiming that the top-end flagship including the Pixel 8 Pro will be coming with a dedicated Temperature sensor too.

Additionally, it’s been said that the new Tensor chipset, which will have a significant upgrade in terms of specifications and battery performance, will be the sole CPU used in the flagship phones.

Conclusion

The excitement for Google‘s Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is unquestionably growing in a world where devices are constantly improving.

The tech industry is poised to witness an exciting confrontation of flagship titans as its arch-enemy Apple prepares to introduce its iPhone 15 series.

So, should you anxiously await Google’s upcoming release? If the thought of cutting-edge hardware, creative design choices, and AI audio magic makes your heart race, then the answer may very well be “yes.”

If the rumors are accurate and Google is cooking up something tantalizing, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro may be ready to make a splash in the smartphone market.

Customers should expect an electrifying treat as the competition between Google and Apple heats up. Keep an eye out because this flagship conflict is going to explode into the tech scene!

