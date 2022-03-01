Google Play Pass subscription launched in India for Rs 99 per month

Google Play, Google’s digital distribution service platform, has announced Google Play Pass in India, with the service rolling out to Android smartphones this week. It offers to introduce a new approach for users to enjoy digital experiences with this launch.

For starters, Play Pass is a subscription service that is currently offered across 90 countries and allows users to browse a wide range of apps and games without the use of ads, in-app purchases, or upfront payments. According to the company’s official statement, Play Pass will provide a high-quality and handpicked library of over 1000 titles from developers across 59 countries, including many from India.

Users can sign up for a one-month trial of Play Pass before subscribing to membership plans for Rs 99 (~$1.31) per month or Rs 889 (~$11.76) for a year. They can also use the Google family group where family managers have an option to share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members.

Aditya Swamy, Director of Play Partnerships at Google India said, “We want to deliver products and programs that the Play community- both users and developers – find value in, and we are always looking for new ways to do this. With the launch of Play Pass in India, we are excited to offer a robust collection of unlocked titles to our users and looking forward to partnering with more local developers to build amazing experiences users love.”

Users will enjoy a selection of exciting titles, from games to apps, under the Google Play Pass. Google Play’s latest subscription service will also provide Indian developers of all categories of apps and games with a new voyage to boost their global user base as well as unlock new revenue streams. Google will work collaboratively with global and local developers to provide new games and apps every month so that customers always have something exciting to discover.

Users may start their trial of the Play Pass subscription by launching the Play Store app on their Android device, hitting the profile button at the upper right corner, and looking for ‘Play Pass.’ Subscribers can use the Play Pass tab to access the curated library of apps and games. Under the Play Pass page, or by looking for the Play Pass “ticket” when browsing titles on the Play Store, you can find games and apps that are available for the Play Pass. Google has also confirmed its plans to develop more products and services in India for the rest of the world.

Source