Google’s Initiative to Support Canadian Journalism

Google has announced a major initiative to support Canadian journalism, pledging $100 million annually to news companies across the country. This commitment comes in response to the Online News Act, which requires tech giants to either financially support news publishers or comply with stringent regulations.

Supporting a Diverse Media Landscape

The Online News Act, passed in June 2024, aims to ensure that digital platforms contribute to the sustainability of Canadian journalism. Google’s annual $100 million fund, adjusted for inflation, is intended to support a broad range of news publishers. This includes traditional media outlets, digital platforms, and those serving Indigenous, Black, and francophone communities.

Role of the Canadian Journalism Collective

To manage the distribution of these funds, Google has selected the Canadian Journalism Collective (CJC), a non-profit organization formed in May by independent publishers and broadcasters. The CJC’s steering committee consists of 12 independent media outlets representing diverse communities. Notable members include Pivot, The Resolve, IndigiNews, Village Media, and the Canadian Association of Community Television Users and Stations.

Sadia Zaman, an independent board director at the CJC, highlighted the collective’s dedication to fairness and transparency. “We look forward to working with the full diversity of the Canadian news ecosystem,” Zaman stated, emphasizing the inclusion of traditional, independent, and community-based news organizations.

Governance and Fund Distribution

The CJC will establish its governance structure in the coming weeks. However, the timeline for disbursing the funds remains uncertain, as it depends on Google receiving a formal exemption from the federal broadcast regulator. Google expressed hope that these steps will be completed swiftly, allowing Canadian publishers and journalists to benefit soon.

Eligible news organizations must be designated as qualified Canadian journalism organizations under the Income Tax Act. They must produce news content of public interest, operate in Canada, and employ at least two journalists. Funds will be distributed proportionally based on the number of full-time journalists, with smaller outlets potentially receiving about $17,000 per journalist.

Limitations on Major Broadcasters

The Canadian government has set caps on how much funding major broadcasters can receive. CBC/Radio-Canada, for example, will receive no more than $7 million annually, with a total of $30 million allocated to other broadcasters. The remaining $63 million will be distributed among newspapers and digital platforms.

Context and Legislative Background

The Online News Act, also known as Bill C-18, was introduced in April 2022 and became law in June 2024. Google initially opposed the idea of a “link tax,” arguing it would disrupt services benefiting both publishers and Canadians. However, after negotiations, the Canadian government addressed Google’s concerns and agreed on a financial commitment model.

Implementation and Next Steps

Earlier this year, Google invited news organizations to apply for compensation under the Online News Act. About 1,500 outlets responded. The CJC will now review these applications and distribute the funds to those meeting the criteria.

Google has submitted its agreement with the CJC to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) and awaits the final exemption order. This exemption will mark a significant shift in how Google supports journalism in Canada.

Impact on Google News Showcase and GNI

As part of this transition, Google will cease its News Showcase program in Canada later this year. However, some initiatives under the Google News Initiative (GNI) will continue, providing tools and resources to support quality journalism.

Despite these changes, Google will continue to drive valuable traffic to Canadian news publishers at no cost and offer tools to help them grow and engage their audiences, as well as generate revenue through advertising and subscriptions.