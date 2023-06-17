Google tells employees to stay away from its own Bard chat bot

Alphabet Inc‘s Google continues to add new features to its own AI chat bot named Bard, and the company has refreshed directives for its workforce: Be cautious around chat bots, even Bard! Citing sources familiar with the matter, the search engine behemoth has commanded employees not to enter confidential information into chat bots like Open AI’s Chat GPT or Google’s own Bard, over concerns related to fears of leaks.

Google’s parent company alphabet is allegedly concerned with its employees entering sensitive information into this chat bots, since human reviewers are likely to sit on the other end to review this chat entries. Based on the chat bots mechanism, it may also use the previous entries to train its self to carve out sensitive information. This poses another threat of leak. Last month Samsung confirmed that its own internal data has been leaked as staff used check GPT, thus, affirming the risk.

Then onwards, the electronic giant banned employee use of popular generative AI tools like chat GPT – post the discovery of sensitive information uploaded by the staff, dealing with a major risk related to the use of AI at workplace. Samsung told staff, “Interest in generative AI platforms such as chat BGPT has been growing internally and externally. While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI.” After Samsung, Google is the latest big company to express concern about the technology. In February this year, just a couple of months after open AI chat bot service went viral in the tech industry, some Wall Street banks like JP Morgan Chase and Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc. Either banned or restricted the use of such chat bots. Italy also banned the use of chat GPT due to privacy concerns. However, it changed its decision recently.

Google did not immediately returned to a request for comments on the employee directive. In January, and Amazon lawyer requested employees at the company not to share any code with chat bots. According to screenshots of Slack messages reviewed by insider, the employees were requested not to share “any Amazon confidential information including Amazon “they were working on“ with chat GPT.

In May this year, Apple pushed a similar order to its employees – forbidding them from using chat GPT and Microsoft’s old git hub Copilot– which is an AI code writer. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple – like every other tech giant is interested in being building its own large language AI model, and the iPhone maker purchased 2 AI start-ups worth $200 million and $50 million respectively.

In March this year, Google released Bard, to compete with open its chat GPT. Google‘s Bard is built with an in-house artificial intelligence engine known as language models for dialogue applications or Lamda. A month prior to board’s release, a leaked memo surfaced which stated that Google CEO Sundar Pichai asked who colours across the company to test barred for 2 to 4 hours during the day. Recently, Google delayed the release of barge in the EU soon after irish regulators cited privacy concerns. The irish data protection commission alleges that Google and its chat bot Bard do not abide by the personal data protection laws.

The commission also concluded that Google had not given enough information related to privacy concerns before the launch, and for it to be permitted in the EU, the commission said the software must align with the personal data protection law. This law was implemented in 2018, and was designed to protect individuals from the unethical league of their personal data except obtaining information for criminal activities and threats to public security.

