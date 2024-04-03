Google Resolves Lawsuit Over Privacy Concerns in Incognito Mode

In a bid to address concerns over user privacy, Google has reached a resolution to delete vast amounts of data collected from individuals browsing the web in “Incognito” mode. The settlement comes in response to a class-action lawsuit that accused Google of clandestinely tracking users’ online activities while they believed they were engaging in private browsing.

User Allegations Unveil Tracking Concerns

The lawsuit brought forth by users shed light on the alleged misconduct by Google, claiming that the company’s employment of analytics, cookies, and applications enabled it to improperly monitor individuals who opted for “Incognito” mode on Chrome or private browsing on other browsers. According to the plaintiffs, this practice transformed Google into an omniscient repository of personal information, divulging details ranging from social circles and interests to shopping preferences and even the most intimate online searches.

Settlement Terms Address Data Privacy

The terms of the settlement, filed in the federal court in Oakland, California, await the approval of U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. Representing millions of Google users who engaged in private browsing since June 1, 2016, the class-action lawsuit catalyzed changes in Google’s approach to data privacy.

As part of the agreement, Google commits to enhancing disclosures regarding data collection during “private” browsing sessions and granting Incognito mode users the ability to block third-party cookies for a span of five years. While the settlement does not include direct compensation for users, it preserves their right to pursue individual claims against Google for damages incurred. “The result is that Google will collect less data from users’ private browsing sessions, and that Google will make less money from the data,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers wrote. Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said the company was pleased to settle the lawsuit, which it always considered meritless.

Assessing the Settlement Value and Google’s Response

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs appraised the settlement at over $5 billion, with some estimates soaring to $7.8 billion. Conversely, Google refutes the legal and factual allegations made by the plaintiffs, despite endorsing the finalization of the settlement.

Echoing Google’s stance on prioritizing user privacy, a company spokesperson reiterated that data amassed during Incognito mode browsing remains dissociated from individual users. Expressing contentment with the settlement resolution, Google views the lawsuit as lacking merit from its inception.

Navigating Legal Proceedings and Future Implications

The preliminary settlement reached in December preempted a scheduled trial set for February 5, 2024, averting prolonged legal proceedings. While the terms of the settlement were not disclosed initially, the plaintiffs’ legal representatives plan to pursue unspecified legal fees from Google in due course.

Despite the settlement’s parameters, individuals retain the prerogative to seek damages by filing grievances against Google in state courts across the United States. The implications of the lawsuit extend beyond Google’s operations, impacting its parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL), as reflected in a marginal decline in share value preceding the announcement.