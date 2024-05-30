Google has just announced an exciting new addition to its wearable lineup: the Fitbit Ace LTE, designed specifically for kids. This new smartwatch blends fun and fitness, providing a unique way for children to stay active while enjoying interactive games.

Introducing the Google Fitbit Ace LTE for Kids

Visually, the Fitbit Ace LTE resembles Google’s other smartwatches like the Sense 2 and Versa 4. It features a rounded square OLED display with a sharp 333 PPI resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The watch’s housing is made from stainless steel and recycled plastic, ensuring durability. Additionally, the box includes a raised plastic bumper to further safeguard the screen.

The Ace LTE is powered by a 328 mAh battery, providing over 16 hours of life with LTE connectivity. This includes substantial gaming time, though it lacks an always-on display to conserve energy.

If needed, the AOD can be enabled through the settings app, which is similar to Wear OS but does not support the Play Store, third-party apps, or advertisements.

Under the hood, the Ace LTE shares many specs with the upcoming Pixel Watch 2. Both are equipped with the Snapdragon W5/Qualcomm 5100 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The Ace LTE includes essential sensors like an optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor. However, it omits more advanced health sensors not necessary for kids, such as the ECG feature found in adult smartwatches.

This smartwatch boasts standalone LTE connectivity through Google Fi/T-Mobile, along with 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS/GNSS. These features ensure kids can stay connected and safe, while parents can monitor their location and activity.

Gaming and Fitness

Google has introduced a novel concept with the Ace LTE: interval-based gaming. Kids must stay active to unlock new game levels, making physical activity a core part of the experience. The device features customizable creatures called Eejies that thrive on daily movement. As kids meet their activity goals, their Eejie becomes healthier and happier.

Fun and Interactive Games

The Ace LTE offers a range of games powered by the Unity engine. For instance, “Smokey Lake” turns your hand into a fishing pole, vibrating when you catch something. Another game, “Pollo 11,” involves navigating a chicken in a bathtub through space. These games, combined with puzzle challenges, make physical activity fun and engaging. New titles will be added regularly to keep the experience fresh.

Fitbit Arcade and Customization

Children earn arcade tickets by completing daily activities, which can be used to customize their Eejie’s appearance and home in Bit Valley. This gamified approach encourages kids to stay active in a fun and rewarding way. All watch faces feature a “Noodle” character that tracks their daily Move Goal, incorporating elements of moderate to vigorous activity.

Smartwatch Features and Mobile App

The Ace LTE allows kids to message, call, and send voice memos to their parents using an IP-based backend. Parents can see their child’s location in the Ace app, with data privacy being a top priority. Location data is deleted after 24 hours, and activity history is erased after a maximum of 35 days.

Parents can set limits on game time with the “School Time” feature, ensuring the device doesn’t interfere with studies. They can also monitor their child’s progress and set activity goals through the Fitbit Ace app available on both Android and iOS.

The smartwatch includes two buttons on the right edge for easy access to communication features, alarms, activity stats, and more. Google Wallet will soon be integrated, allowing parents to set allowances and receive real-time spending notifications.

Google Fitbit Ace LTE – Availability and Pricing

The Fitbit Ace LTE is available for pre-order today on the Google Store and Amazon, with general availability starting June 5.

It comes in two colors: Spicy Pebble (green) with the Moovin’ Band and Mild Pebble (dark gray) with the Strange Arcade Band.

Priced at $229.95, it also offers a 50% discount on the Fitbit Ace Pass and a free band for purchases made before August 31. The LTE services, including messaging, calling, and location sharing, along with Bit Valley and Fitbit Arcade games, cost $119.99 per year or $9.99 per month.