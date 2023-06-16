Google Warns Employees About Risks Associated with Chatbots: Safeguarding Confidential Information

Google, a major advocate of artificial intelligence (AI), is cautioning its employees about the potential risks of using chatbots, including its own Bard, despite actively promoting these programs worldwide. The parent company, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O), has instructed employees to refrain from entering confidential information into AI chatbots due to concerns about data leaks and the reproducing capabilities of generative AI. The company has also urged its engineers to avoid using computer code directly generated by chatbots. This report explores Google’s cautious approach to chatbot usage and its implications for the AI industry.

Confidentiality Concerns and Policy Safeguards:

Google has a long-standing policy of protecting confidential information, which extends to its AI chatbots. The company has advised employees not to input sensitive or proprietary materials into the chatbot platforms. Human reviewers often read these chat interactions, and research has indicated that the AI systems can reproduce the absorbed data, posing a potential risk of information leakage. Alphabet has also alerted its engineers about the potential pitfalls of using computer code generated by chatbots.

Transparency and Competition:

Google acknowledges that its Bard chatbot may provide undesired code suggestions, but emphasizes its usefulness to programmers. The company aims to be transparent about the limitations of its technology. The cautionary approach reflects Google’s desire to avoid any harm to its business caused by its chatbot competing with ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, and Microsoft’s Chatbot. Billions of dollars of investment, as well as potential advertising and cloud revenue, are at stake in this race among tech giants.

Industry-Wide Precautions:

Google’s cautious approach to chatbot usage aligns with a growing security standard in the corporate world. Several global businesses, including Samsung, Amazon.com, and Deutsche Bank, have implemented policies and guardrails for AI chatbot usage. Apple, though not providing a statement for this report, is rumored to have taken similar precautions. A survey conducted by Fishbowl revealed that 43% of professionals were already using AI tools, including ChatGPT, without informing their superiors, indicating the pervasiveness of chatbot adoption.

Privacy Concerns and Regulatory Engagement:

The development of chatbot technology brings both efficiency gains and concerns regarding privacy and data protection. Chatbots have the potential to draft emails, documents, and even software, resulting in faster completion of tasks. However, this technology can inadvertently include misinformation, sensitive data, or copyrighted content. In response to such concerns, Google updated its privacy notice, advising users not to include confidential or sensitive information in Bard conversations. The company has engaged with regulatory authorities, including Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, to address questions and ensure compliance with privacy regulations.

Mitigating Risks and Alternatives:

To address the risks associated with chatbot usage, companies such as Cloudflare offer software solutions that enable businesses to tag and restrict data from flowing externally. Google and Microsoft also provide conversational tools for business customers at a higher price point, ensuring that data is not absorbed into public AI models. By default, Bard and ChatGPT save users’ conversation history, but users have the option to delete it.

Conclusion:

Google’s warning to employees about the usage of chatbots reflects the company’s commitment to safeguarding confidential information. The cautionary approach aligns with industry-wide trends and security standards adopted by corporations worldwide. As the competition intensifies among major AI players, ensuring data privacy and mitigating the risks associated with chatbot usage will become paramount. With growing concerns about misinformation and privacy, it is crucial for companies to adopt proactive measures to protect sensitive information while leveraging the benefits of AI-driven chatbot technology.

