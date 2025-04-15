The multinational tech behemoth Google is once again in the news, but not because of a new product or advancement in artificial intelligence, but rather because of a trend that has grown more common in the sector: layoffs. This time, the emphasis is on India, and especially on Google’s Bengaluru and Hyderabad engineering, advertising, and sales teams. A Business Standard report from April 15 states that as part of the company’s larger worldwide restructuring drive, a number of employees are probably going to be impacted.

Sources familiar with the situation have suggested that the move is a part of a broader plan to reallocate resources toward more “revenue-generating” projects, even though Google has not yet formally confirmed the scope or timing of the layoffs in India.

Credits: Mint

The Bigger Picture: Global Layoffs and Strategic Shifts

These reported layoffs in India come just days after Google let go of hundreds of employees globally from its Platforms and Devices division, which includes key areas such as Android OS, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. The move was first reported by The Information on April 10.

The division is now led by Senior Vice President Rick Osterloh, following an internal merger in April 2024 that consolidated Google’s platforms and hardware teams. Since then, Google has been laser-focused on becoming more “nimble” and “effective”—two buzzwords that often signal organizational pruning.

In January 2025, Osterloh had already hinted at the storm brewing when he introduced a “voluntary exit program”, offering incentives to employees willing to resign ahead of planned structural changes. That was, in many ways, the calm before the storm.

India in the Crosshairs: What’s Changing Locally

Despite its extensive global reach, Google’s engineering, marketing, and ad-tech operations mostly rely on India. The rumored layoffs raise concerns about the future of Google’s presence in India, as teams in Hyderabad and Bengaluru contribute to both local and global product development.

Reports indicate that the advertising, sales, and marketing departments are also in line for restructuring, so it’s not just engineers who could be impacted. This suggests a more thorough strategy realignment, leading to the possible reduction of operations not directly related to revenue or product innovation.

Tech Layoffs: A Continuing Trend

Google’s actions mirror a broader trend across Silicon Valley and beyond. The company laid off 12,000 employees—about 6% of its global workforce—in January 2023. Since then, periodic waves of job cuts and internal restructuring have become part of its new normal.

These changes also reflect shifting priorities in a hyper-competitive tech landscape, where AI is king and investor expectations are high. From Meta to Amazon, and from Microsoft to Google, major tech firms are trimming the fat and doubling down on high-growth verticals.

Behind the Layoffs: Efficiency or Survival Mode?

The official line from Google is that these moves are meant to boost efficiency and agility. A company spokesperson told The Information, “Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively…”

But for the employees affected, especially in India where job security is often a cornerstone of professional stability, these are unsettling times. With the exact number of layoffs still unknown, anxiety is likely to ripple across Google’s India offices in the days to come.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Google India?

While Google hasn’t released a formal roadmap following these layoffs, one thing is clear: the tech giant is recalibrating. It’s focusing on what it does best—scaling innovation, monetizing its platforms, and maintaining dominance in a fast-changing digital economy.

Whether this recalibration leads to a leaner, more innovative Google or triggers long-term morale issues remains to be seen. But for now, Google employees in India—and around the world—are bracing for impact.