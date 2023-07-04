Google’s Updated Privacy Policy Expands Data Collection for AI Training Purposes

Over the weekend, Google made a significant alteration to its privacy policy, which grants the company the right to employ publicly posted content for training their AI models. While the initial version of the policy stated that public data would be utilized for business purposes, research, and enhancing Google Translate, the revised section now reads differently. This change, effective as of July 1st, 2023, has raised concerns about the extent to which Google will access and exploit public interaction data accumulated over several decades. This report aims to explore the implications of Google’s updated privacy policy and address uncertainties surrounding the reach of data scraping.

Policy Update and Data Usage

The modified privacy policy clarifies that Google utilizes information to improve their services, develop new products, and benefit users and the public at large. This includes using publicly available data to train their AI models and create features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities. The revised section acknowledges that Google may collect publicly available online information or data from other public sources to facilitate AI training and build various products and features. Moreover, if a business’s information is found on a website, Google may index and display it on their services.

Scope and Longevity of Google Accounts

Given the extensive use and longevity of Google accounts, the updated policy has far-reaching implications. Many individuals have relied on Gmail and YouTube accounts for years, generating an immense amount of public interaction data. This data now falls under the purview of Google’s data scraping practices. While the policy change primarily affects active account holders, it remains uncertain whether individuals who have actively pursued “de-Googling” their online presence could still be subject to data scraping. It raises questions about whether any prior contact with Google, regardless of consent or policy agreement, would suffice for inclusion in their data collection efforts.

Comparison to Other Language Models

Large-scale public scraping, similar to Google’s approach, has been practiced by other entities. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, for instance, has relied on data gathering without individual consent. However, Google’s policy update, despite its broad implications, seemingly pertains only to users with active accounts across various Google services. Notably, the updated policy emphasizes that private data is exempt from ingestion into their AI models, suggesting that data shared with Google remains secure from this aspect, at least for now.

Furthermore, this policy update highlights the growing importance of data in developing AI technologies. By harnessing vast amounts of publicly available information, Google aims to enhance their AI models and create innovative products that benefit users and the public. However, this approach also raises concerns about data ownership and control. While Google specifies that they only collect publicly available data, the question remains: Who truly owns the data that individuals generate through their online interactions?

Conclusion

Google’s recent privacy policy update grants the company the authority to use publicly posted content for training their AI models. This change raises concerns regarding the extensive scope and longevity of Google accounts, as well as the potential inclusion of individuals who have actively sought to distance themselves from Google’s services. While Google assures that private data is not part of their AI training, the evolving nature of privacy policies demands vigilance. As data privacy continues to be a topic of great significance, it is essential for users to remain informed about the implications of policy updates and to make conscious decisions regarding their online presence and data sharing practices.

In conclusion, Google’s updated privacy policy, granting them the right to utilize publicly posted content for AI training, signifies a significant step in their quest for data-driven advancements. The implications of this change emphasize the need for robust data privacy regulations and ongoing dialogue about the ethical use of personal information in the age of artificial intelligence.

