Government appoints Nitin Gupta as chairman of CBDT

Mr. Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of the Income Tax cadre, is serving as the Member (investigation) in the Board and is scheduled to retire in September of next year.

The order issued on June 25 said the “Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nitin Gupta, IRS (IT:86), Member Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes from the date of assumption of the post.”

One of the key tasks before the new chairman is meeting the Centre’s ₹14.2 trillion direct tax revenue collection target for FY23. By mid-June, the tax authority had collected ₹3.39 trillion in net direct taxes, up 45% from ₹2.33 trillion collected a year ago, as per official figures reported earlier this month. That is crucial as the government had to cut indirect taxes on petrol and diesel to give price relief to consumers.

The post of the CBDT chief was being held in an additional capacity by Board member and 1986-batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh after J B Mohapatra retired on April 30.

Gupta took charge as Member (Investigation) in September 2021, after the portfolio laid vacant for three years and was overseen as additional charge by CBDT Chair predecessors PC Mody, Sushil Chandra, Mohapatra, and Singh.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary. It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department.

There are five members on the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior-most. The other members are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS.