In a strategic maneuver reflecting the continuous evolution of language models, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has reportedly initiated trademark applications for ‘GPT-6’ and ‘GPT-7’ in China. Through its Chinese entity, OpenAI OpCo, the company is making significant strides in the realm of large language models (LLMs). This article delves into the implications of OpenAI’s trademark applications, providing insight into the broader context of its advancements in the field of deep learning.

OpenAI’s Trademark Applications in China

Records from the Trademark Office of the China National Intellectual Property Administration unveil OpenAI OpCo’s submission of two trademark applications each for ‘GPT-6’ and ‘GPT-7.’ This strategic move aligns with OpenAI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of language models, building upon the trajectory from GPT-3 to the recently introduced GPT-4 Turbo model.

Commencing its journey with GPT-3.5, featuring an impressive 175 billion parameters, OpenAI has consistently pushed the envelope in LLMs. Subsequent developments, including ChatGPT and the latest GPT-4 Turbo, underscore the company’s dedication to enhancing the capabilities of its deep learning models. GPT-4 Turbo, with its heightened capability, affordability, and support for a 128K context window, marks a substantial stride in OpenAI’s quest for more sophisticated language understanding.

OpenAI’s Presence in China and Global Reach

Despite none of OpenAI’s services, including ChatGPT, being currently available in China and Hong Kong, the trademark applications emphasize the company’s strategic interest in the Chinese market. This move comes at a time when China is witnessing significant strides in AI and technology. OpenAI’s global impact is further underscored by the widespread adoption of ChatGPT, which has reached 100 million weekly active users globally.

Sam Altman’s Role and GPT-5 Clarification

The recent trademark applications coincide with Sam Altman’s return to a prominent role at OpenAI, following a period of intense drama over his ouster as CEO. Altman, instrumental in the creation of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, clarified that OpenAI is not presently engaged in training GPT-5, the presumed successor to GPT-4. This clarification provides valuable context for understanding OpenAI’s developmental roadmap.

GPT-4 Turbo: Performance and Affordability

OpenAI’s recent achievement of reaching 100 million weekly active users aligns with the release of GPT-4 Turbo. This model not only features a 128K context window for enhanced comprehension but also comes at a more affordable price, offering a 3x cheaper rate for input tokens and a 2x cheaper rate for output tokens compared to its predecessor, GPT-4. The optimization of performance resonates with OpenAI’s commitment to making advanced language models accessible to a broader audience.

Altman, during OpenAI’s inaugural developer conference, disclosed that over two million developers actively use ChatGPT, with more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies among its users. This emphasizes the broad impact and adoption of OpenAI’s language models. The introduction of the Assistants API, enabling developers to build agent-like experiences, hints at a future where language models play pivotal roles in diverse applications.

OpenAI’s initiative to apply for trademarks for ‘GPT-6’ and ‘GPT-7’ in China signifies a forward-thinking approach in the ever-evolving landscape of large language models. The trajectory from GPT-3 to GPT-4 Turbo, coupled with strategic interest in the Chinese market, illustrates OpenAI’s commitment to advancing the field of deep learning. As the company continues to shape the future of language models, factors such as global impact, affordability considerations, and strategic partnerships will likely play pivotal roles in OpenAI’s unfolding narrative.