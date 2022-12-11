Grab or Pass? Is Lenovo’s all screen laptop any good?

Technology has come a long way. So much so that now our smartphone screens no longer have thick bezels or that can even fold in half. You have, for sure, seen Samsung’s foldable phone, which was revolutionary when it launched, and it still is, but now we also have a laptop that is all screen. Instead of a display and a keyboard, it is one continuous 17′ inch Lenovo’s all screen laptop that can fold in half.

A TikTok video recently went viral where someone in a store showcased this laptop. It beautifully captures the elegance of this device (considering the hardware).

We can see that the laptop here doesn’t have a keyboard attached. The one that is below is a bluetooth keyboard that can be used away from the laptop. The laptop can also be unfolded and used as a tablet because it is a touchscreen, or it can be stood up as a 17′ inch monitor and used with the keyboard.

However, if you want to use the laptop in a traditional way, all you need to do is keep it in the half-folded position and place the keyboard above the bottom screen.

It can also be carried like this because if you fold the top half completely, the laptop closes properly. However, if the keyboard is not in between, there will be a gap when you fold the screen.

This is an all-in-one device and not for everyone. If you are a person who needs a device that is very reliable and helps you get your work done efficiently, then it is not for you. However, if you are an enthusiast and have a thing for new technology, then Lenovo’s all screen laptop is a grab.

Watch the video here:

What are your thoughts on Lenovo’s all screen laptop? And do you think it is a grab or a pass? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

