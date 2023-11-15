The official release of the GTA 6 teaser has raised a lot of anticipation among fans. They anticipate that pre-orders will open immediately following the trailer’s release. Pre-orders for the game are anticipated to launch shortly after the release of the first teaser, per the GTA 6 teaser Countdown fan account on X., They also revealed three packages that are anticipated to be revealed for the next book in the series.

Just a few days remain before fans get to witness their first glimpse of the highly anticipated movie, GTA 6, according to Rockstar’s official announcement that the trailer will debut early in December 2023.

Rockstar Games unveiled the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, which will be shown early next month, on an X post on November 8, 2023. The developer expressed gratitude to the fans for their support in the following official statement:

“Rockstar Games will celebrate its 25th anniversary next month. We have had the chance to develop games we are genuinely enthusiastic about because of the amazing support we receive from our players all around the world.

Pre-order copies of GTA 6 are speculated to retail for $70,$100, and $200 after the release of the trailer.

For those who are unaware, on October 20, 2016, Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2. Prior to that, a straightforward social media graphic had even hinted at the sequel to the 2010 original title. Regarding the teaser video, it debuted on a number of websites, including YouTube. It’s interesting to see that a pre-order link was included in the game description. To put it plainly, the company planned to allow fans to purchase the game nearly two years before it was actually released.

The fan account revealed three potential bundles along with the anticipated pre-order period. They claim that the following choices should all be accessible following the release of the first Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser the following month.

Furthermore, according to some industry sources, Rockstar could charge varying prices for different editions of Grand Theft Auto 6. According to a scooper’s post on X (previously Twitter), there are specific rumors that it comes in three different editions.

The report states that GTA 6’s Standard Edition, which includes the narrative mode and online stuff, is anticipated to cost $69.99. However, it is anticipated that the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition and Special Edition will cost $199.99 and $99.99, respectively. Aside from the primary game itself, they are said to feature additional awards, cash, and special collection objects.

Expected release date!

Except for the launch window being in December, that is regrettably still up in the air. Without disclosing the actual date, Rockstar’s latest post made it quite evident that fans will see the first teaser very soon.

Not to add, the game’s title is still unconfirmed as of right now. Only “the next Grand Theft Auto” has been described by the developers. About the narrative, practically all of the details are now unknown. As of right now, we are aware that GTA 6 will have two primary protagonists. It is anticipated that the male character will be called Jason. While Lucia will be the name of his female partner. That is essentially all that is currently known about the plot.