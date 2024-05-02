In a move that has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of publishing giants like Rockstar Games (Grand Theft Auto) and 2K Games (Borderlands), has announced the closure of two subsidiary studios: Roll7 and Intercept Games. This decision comes alongside previously announced layoffs targeting 5% of the company’s workforce.

Roll7, a London-based developer known for the critically acclaimed skateboarding titles OlliOlli World and OlliOlli series, was acquired by Take-Two’s Private Division label in November 2021. The studio’s vibrant art style and innovative gameplay mechanics garnered a loyal fanbase, leaving many questioning the rationale behind the closure.

The Uncertain Future of Kerbal Space Program 2 Amidst Studio Closure

The other studio facing closure is Intercept Games, located in Seattle. Founded in 2020, Intercept Games was tasked solely with developing Kerbal Space Program 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved physics-based space exploration game. Kerbal Space Program 2 entered Early Access on PC in February 2023, facing criticism for bugs and performance issues. While the studio was actively patching the game, the closure announcement raised concerns about the future of the project.

Take-Two Interactive has yet to officially comment on the specific reasons behind the studio closures. However, the move coincides with the company’s recent acquisition of Gearbox Software for a staggering $460 million. Industry analysts speculate that the layoffs and studio closures are part of a cost-cutting measure to finance the acquisition and streamline development efforts.

The news has drawn criticism from gamers and developers alike. Many lament the loss of talented studios with distinct creative voices. The future of Kerbal Space Program 2 is particularly worrying, with fans fearing the game may be abandoned or significantly delayed.

Take-Two’s Acquisition Spree and its Impact on the Gaming Industry

This decision by Take-Two Interactive reflects a larger trend within the gaming industry, where consolidation and a focus on blockbuster franchises are increasingly squeezing out smaller studios and innovative projects. The impact on the development of Kerbal Space Program 2 and the fate of Roll7’s talented developers remains to be seen. However, the closures serve as a stark reminder of the precarious nature of the gaming industry, even for studios under the umbrella of major publishers.

Here are some additional points to consider:

The impact on employee morale at Take-Two and its subsidiaries.

The potential effect on the development of other upcoming titles from Private Division.

Whether other studios under Take-Two might be at risk of closure.

The possibility of other publishers acquiring the intellectual properties of Roll7’s games or attempting to salvage Kerbal Space Program 2.

The gaming community awaits further developments from Take-Two regarding the closures and the future of the affected projects.

According to earlier reports from Bloomberg, Take-Two fired Kerbal Space Program 2’s original creator, Star Theory, and then stole the majority of its employees to work on the game at a new inside studio called Intercept, ultimately forcing the collapse of the business. In addition to owning Rockstar Games and preparing the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 for the next year, the New York-based business just paid $460 million to purchase Gearbox, the developer behind Borderlands.