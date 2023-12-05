The first trailer for the much-anticipated sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6, has arrived, introducing a new cast of characters. As it only dropped on Monday night, it’s quite reasonable that you missed the first GTA 6 trailer, which went up a day early after being leaked online. The brief and filthy details are as follows: it will be released in 2025, will be called Grand Theft Auto VI, and will transport us back to Vice City in the present day.

Interestingly, the teaser unveiled the twin heroes of the series: Lucia, who appears to be of Latin American ancestry, is the first female hero in the lengthy series’ 3D history. She is joined by her unidentified accomplice as they play about Vice City on a speedboat, sports vehicle, and motorcycle. The male lead wasn’t identified as Jason in the teaser, although he was called James in the infamous GTA 6 leak from September 2022. In any case, it’s very clear from the video that the two are romantically connected and have a connection akin to Bonnie and Clyde, especially when they screech and tire while driving a car that’s almost certainly going to be stolen.

While a few other GTA 6 characters are shown in the teaser, Lucia and her companion take center stage. A close-up of two previously unidentified people hugging one another is seen at one point in the teaser, followed by a scene of a scantily clad woman having a wild time at a rooftop bar. In addition, we see a colorful group of people acting goofy for the camera, and a good number of gators, which makes sense for Florida.

GTA 6 won’t be released on PC

Reportedly to its creators, Grand Theft Auto 6 will “push the limits of what’s feasible in a highly realistic story-driven open-world experience.” However, publisher Take-Two Interactive said in a news release on Monday that it will not be doing so for Windows PCs. Unfortunately, it should come as no surprise that the highly anticipated new third-person action game will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Series S consoles. PC versions of Rockstar Games games have historically been released somewhat later in the production cycle. The wait was particularly lengthy following the 2013 release of Grand Theft Auto 5 when the New York City-based company delayed a PC adaptation for over 19 months.

The only main character in the teaser was a woman named Lucia. Lucia, who is shown in the opening of the movie wearing a prison jumpsuit, is going to commit some crimes with her partner once she is supposedly let out of jail.

The game itself is also given a very brief explanation in the press release.

“In the largest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series to date, Grand Theft Auto VI takes players to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-lit streets of Vice City and beyond.”

Speculation after the leaks

Leaked material has been abundant since GTA VI’s release. Ninety-nine recordings from the in-development phase were leaked last year, and an English adolescent was judged accountable for the incident earlier this year. In addition, a video that purported to be leaked game footage allegedly from the child of a Rockstar employee surfaced on TikTok this week.