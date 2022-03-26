GuardianLink launches world’s First Play-To-Earn NFT Game

Guardianlink, founded in 2016, was established as a Blockchain Research and Development company. The Chennai-based development company announced the launch of NFT gaming platform which is the world’s first play-to-earn circket game with Jump.trade.

Guardianlink has around 45 NFT exchanges powered, 160 Guardianlink active of which it has created $3B market capitalization and 40 social token launched with 30 countries across the world.

“Build the biggest cricket metaverse together in web3 world,” it said on the website. Here, a user can build their own NFTs, design stadiums and train the pitches. It is set to launch the game in the first quarter of 2022 (April, May, June) and has promised to “reinvent” cricket.

An NFT is described as a digital asset representing real-world objects or their parts — such as art, music, in-game items and videos – that can be traded online but cannot be duplicated. Given that cricket is one of the most loved sports, Guardianlink’s foray into the NFT gaming industry is not surprising as the Web 3.0 products fast-change the digital art and entertainment landscape.

The game has been launched on the Jump.trade platform. It would be available on Android, iOS, and also on PC. GuardianLink claims that it is the first-of-its-kind game that is community-driven and enables the players to monetise their time and efforts playing while playing the game.

On the occasion of the launch, Ramkumar Subramaniam, co-Founder, and CEO of GuardianLink said, “Watching cricket in India has always been a treat for every buff, especially nowadays, with the new formats.

We consider this the best time to announce the launch of India’s pioneering NFT cricket game, which will serve as a unique product for every cricket enthusiast. We also aim to create India’s first metaverse for cricket. The users can play both free and play-to-earn mode, subject to the end-goal which could be pure entertainment or earning a passive income.”

In the long-term, the game will introduce features that focus on player ownership, such as NFT real-estate, customizable avatars, and a playable metaverse, among other things that will excite the gaming and cricket fans. In addition, GuardianLink is also working towards creating a marketplace where users can participate in drops and trades of international and gaming NFTs.