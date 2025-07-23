Conversational AI platform Gupshup has raised over $60 million in equity and debt funding to fuel global expansion and product innovation. As it eyes an IPO in 18–24 months, the company is also exploring shifting its headquarters back to India, aligning with a growing trend among Indian-origin tech startups. In this article, we delve into Gupshup’s latest funding round, its strategic realignment with India, and its roadmap for global expansion and IPO readiness. Credits: AInvest

A Fresh Infusion: $60 Million in Equity and Debt

Conversational AI platform Gupshup has secured more than $60 million in a combination of equity and debt funding from Globespan Capital Partners and EvolutionX Debt Capital. The company plans to channel the new capital into expanding its presence in India, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, with a focus on enhancing its AI agents and enterprise messaging tools.

“The funds will be mostly used for growth. That means continuing with product innovation and global expansion,” said Beerud Sheth, founder and CEO of Gupshup, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

From Silicon Valley to India: The Reverse Flip Trend

Interestingly, the fundraise comes at a time when Gupshup is exploring a reverse flip—a move to shift its headquarters back to India, more than two decades after being founded in San Francisco in 2004.

“We are exploring options to redomicile to India… It’s something we are working on,” Sheth confirmed, aligning Gupshup with a broader trend among Indian startups like Razorpay, PhonePe, and Groww, which have already moved their domiciles back home.

As India’s tech ecosystem matures and public markets become more startup-friendly, this move signals a stronger commitment to tapping into domestic capital and customer bases.

From SMS to AI: Gupshup’s Evolution

Founded as a basic SMS messaging platform, Gupshup has transformed into a leading conversational AI company, powering over 120 billion messages annually and serving more than 50,000 customers across 130 countries. Its clients span industries such as banking, retail, and consumer goods.

“From India to UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil, Gupshup’s Conversation Cloud and AI Agents are transforming customer and employee interactions,” noted Andy Goldfarb, co-founder of Globespan Capital Partners.

Eyes on IPO in 18–24 Months

Though Sheth did not commit to an exact timeline, he indicated that Gupshup is considering a public listing within the next 18 to 24 months. However, he emphasized that the company would take a measured approach, ensuring it is “ready financially, operationally, and structurally.”

“We’re not chasing revenue just for vanity. We’re focused on building deep moats — product depth, customer relationships, geography,” he added.

Growth Metrics and Valuation Adjustments

Gupshup is currently growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30–40%, with revenues having tripled since 2021, when it raised $240 million in a high-profile round led by Tiger Global and Think Investments.

Despite this strong performance, Fidelity Investments marked down its stake in Gupshup in 2023, slashing the company’s valuation to $700 million, down from a peak of $1.4 billion. However, Sheth remained unfazed, stating that the company is focused on long-term fundamentals, not short-term valuation swings.

Credits: TechNews180

Reinventing the AI Conversation

With this latest capital infusion, Gupshup plans to deepen its AI innovation pipeline — from AI-powered campaign managers to virtual sales and support agents. The company is positioning conversational AI as more than just chatbots — instead, it sees it as a lever for full-funnel commerce, customer support, and retention.

“Conversational AI isn’t just about chatbots anymore,” Sheth said. “It’s about enabling meaningful customer engagement at every stage of the journey.”

Final Thoughts

With a robust product suite, strong global presence, and ambitious plans for redomiciling and a public listing, Gupshup is positioning itself as a long-term player in the rapidly evolving conversational AI space. Backed by investors betting on the intersection of AI, enterprise messaging, and emerging markets, Gupshup’s next phase will be one to watch closely.