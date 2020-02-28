Hasura secured $9.9M from Vertex Ventures US and others

Hasura, which is a developer tools startup, has now secured $9.9 million in the Series A funding round led by the Vertex Ventures US.

The round also saw the participation from the SAP.io Fund, the early-stage venture arm of SAP, and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Strive VC, according to the report.

With this new funding, Hasura will invest heavily in the engineering and product development, moreover providing more ready-made integrations with database and some other data sources, in addition to hiring across both the marketing and sales.

Commenting on the investment, Sandeep Bhadra, Partner at Vertex Ventures US, said,

“We invested because of the incredible velocity of their product engineering, the tremendous community the founders built in such short order, and the pull from enterprises who want to empower their engineers to move with FAANG-like agility while supporting ops teams with performance management, security, and data access.”

“Hasura has an amazing fit with Postgres and the Postgres vendor ecosystem, including new-age distributed SQL Postgres vendors,” said Tanmai Gopal, CEO and Co-founder at Hasura.

“While we double down on the Postgres ecosystem, these funds will help us bring the Hasura and GraphQL experience to other databases to mobilise data in organisations by making high-performance and secure data access a reality.”

