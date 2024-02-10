Next week, Larian Studios will release a major update for the very popular role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3. Fans have been teased about what to anticipate from this update. Among the most popular games of 2023 was Baldur’s Gate 3. The game won an incredible number of accolades, including the highly sought-after Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2023, in addition to being a massive commercial success. Larian could have just left Baldur’s Gate 3 alone because it was so successful when it first came out, but instead, it published a number of upgrades aimed at enhancing the experience and occasionally even adding new material.

The creator of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian, said that the game’s upcoming major patch will launch the following week and hinted at some of the enhancements the expansive Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game will get.

Larian CEO said he had already finished the Act 1 story

When Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in August of last year, it was an immediate hit and reached enormous heights on Steam before coming out on the PlayStation 5 and, later in December, the Xbox Series X and S. Over the past six months, Larian has been steadily updating the game with large patches, altering everything from your camp to character endings. Thus, Larian’s upcoming game is going to be among the most eagerly awaited ever. Though the details of the game are still unknown, Larian CEO Swen Vincke said last month that he had already finished the Act 1 story.

Larian has not yet revealed any details on DLC or expansions for Baldur’s Gate 3. You would think that something extending the game’s universe and characters would be a huge success, considering how well it has performed. Baldur’s Gate 3 is still one of the most popular games on Steam and one of the hottest titles in the world right now.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6: What to Expect

Arriving in mid-February of 2024

Enhancements to the motions of kissing

fresh idle animations for camps

Fresh, Iconic Deeds in Honor Mode

Bug repairs

Larian said on X formally Twitter,

Patch 6 includes improved kissing, new camp idle animations, new Legendary Actions in Honour Mode, and “plenty” of bug fixes. “It’s a hefty one, so we’ll be sharing the full patch notes on the official website – make sure to keep an eye out!”

Although the specifics of the improvements for Baldur’s Gate 3 are yet unknown, there are a few that gamers will surely be expecting to see. For example, there are still some frustrating difficulties with Baldur’s Gate 3 split-screen that need to be resolved. These include usernames that prevent player 1 from seeing the mini-map and frequent crashes in several Act 3 sections. Although Larian did not state that Patch 6 will include patches for these issues, it will be fascinating to see which flaws are fixed in this release.

In the months to come, there probably will be even more updates for Baldur’s Gate 3, as Larian is obviously dedicated to making the beloved game even better. on its upcoming project, Larian has already formulated some thoughts on the plot of its upcoming game.