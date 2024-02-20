With its fierce cooperative gameplay and tough foes, Helldivers 2 has swept the gaming community. The unrelenting Chargers are one of the most formidable opponents that players must contend with; they are swift, aggressive, and able to overpower even the most seasoned Helldivers.

Helldivers 2, an online cooperative shooter, features several formidable adversaries in both its Automaton and Terminid factions. One such opponent is the Chargers: Big, well-armored Terminids, they will gladly charge at you and your group, ensuring that none of you survive. If you’re unprepared, they can be quite the struggle, but with our advice, you can defeat these formidable and lethal creatures.

Ordinary weapons don’t work very well against Chargers. It is recommended to approach with the deadliest weapons you can find because even their weak point, which is beneath their armour, will take a lot of damage before the beast perishes.

We shall examine practical tactics in this tutorial to defeat Chargers and guarantee victory in combat.

Recognising the Behaviour of Chargers

It’s important to comprehend how the Charger behaves before getting into the techniques. Chargers are swarm-style, lightning-fast opponents that hunt down Helldivers fiercely. They pose a continuous threat to missions because of their ability to narrow the distance between them and their targets swiftly.

Remain Mobile

The first piece of advice when interacting with Chargers is to remain mobile. Being still or staying immobile for an extended period of time makes you a target for assassination. Your first line of defence against chargers is to stay in continual motion because they can be devastating in their attacks.

Large and heavily armoured on the front, chargers demand some pretty shrewd manoeuvring as well as the application of lethal weaponry whenever possible. Since they aren’t protected from the back, they are quite vulnerable. In the event that you lack the necessary weapons and they have sight of you, it would be ideal for you and your group to try to entice them to move in ways that would expose their exposed posteriors to shooting.

Area Denial

Despite their fast speed, chargers can be misled into entering restricted zones. Use environmental dangers or carefully place anti-personnel mines to create areas into which Chargers will inadvertently charge, damaging or even destroying targets.

Team Coordination

Collaboration is essential in Helldivers 2. Assign responsibilities to your team members, making sure that Chargers are handled by a specific person. This may entail the use of powerful weaponry, the implementation of defensive techniques, or serving as a distraction to draw Chargers away from the main group.

Heavy Weapons

It’s best to carry stronger firepower because chargers can be difficult to defeat with standard-issue weapons. Highly effective weapons include the Obliterator, Railcannon, and other anti-swarm weaponry. Collaborate with your group to guarantee a varied loadout capable of managing different kinds of adversaries.

Strategic Use of Stratagems

Using stratagems strategically is essential to your success in Helldivers 2. To establish safe zones or replenish health, employ defensive strategies like the SH-20 Shield Generator or the REP-80 Healing Gun. Chargers can be confused and rendered more vulnerable by using offensive tactics like the Thunderer Smoke Round.

It is imperative that you attempt to eliminate Chargers before they identify you, preferably using Eagle Napalm Airstrikes, Expendable Anti-Tank Rockets, Orbital Strikes, and Orbital Lasers. It is best to apply wide-ranging stratagems when working with multiple chargers. If you identify a Charger before anybody else, you should also let your colleagues know because they have the ability to quickly complicate a regular swarm of bugs.

Melee Attacks

Melee attacks against Chargers can be surprisingly effective in close quarters. Work as a team to stagger the Chargers’ advance so that takedowns can be executed with greater control.

It’s All About Communication

Keeping your staff informed at all times is crucial. Arrange the locations of Chargers, communicate details on their actions, and work together to effectively neutralise them. Charger swarms are more likely to be overcome by a well-organized team.

In summary

In Helldivers 2, mastering Charger takedowns necessitates a trifecta of tactical planning, clear communication, and the appropriate tools. You and your team may defeat these unrelenting opponents and win the difficult battles that lie ahead by comprehending Charger behaviour and putting this guide’s strategies into practice. I wish Helldiver luck!