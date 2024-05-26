As Memorial Day 2024 approaches, major retailers have rolled out enticing discounts on some of the best TVs on the market. Whether you’re looking for the latest technology or a budget-friendly option, there’s a deal for you. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top Memorial Day TV deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, B&H Photo and Video, and World Wide Stereo.

Best Buy: A Treasure Trove of TV Deals

Sony 65-Inch Bravia X90L

– Price: $1,100 (Originally $1,300)

– Features: Full-array dimming for enhanced movie-watching experiences.

Samsung 50-Inch Q60D QLED TV

– Price: $600 (Originally $650)

– Features: QLED screen, HDR 10+ support, smart features.

LG 65-Inch Evo C3 TV

– Price: $1,500 (Originally $1,700)

– Features: OLED panel, rich colors, outstanding contrast, low pixel-response time, high refresh rate.

Best Buy offers shipping and in-store pickup, making it convenient to snag these deals. Installation services are also available for larger TVs.

Walmart: Big Savings Across Various Models

Samsung 50-Inch The Frame

– Price: $898 (Originally $1,300)

– Features: Doubles as a piece of digital art, blending with home decor.

Sony 75-Inch X85K TV

– Price: $1,098 (Originally $1,298)

– Features: Google smart-streaming, 120Hz refresh rate, rich colors.

Vizio 65-Inch VQP55 Quantum Pro

– Price: $648 (Originally $698)

– Features: QLED panel, local dimming, fast refresh rate for gamers.

Samsung 65-Inch S90C Quantum HDR OLED 4K

– Price: $1,598 (Originally $3,299)

– Features: High contrast and color gamut, elegant design.

Walmart’s widespread locations often allow for same-day pickup, adding to the convenience of their deals.

Amazon: Prime Deals for Fast Shoppers

Sony 65-Inch Bravia XR X93L Mini-LED TV

– Price: $1,598 (Originally $1,998)

– Features: Mini-LED panel, high contrast, ultra-rich colors, smart features.

Vizio 50-Inch M-Series Quantum X 4K TV

– Price: $498 (Originally $630)

– Features: Full-array local dimming, wide color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support.

Hisense 65-inch U6N Mini-LED QLED TV

– Price: $598 (Originally $800)

– Features: Mini-LED backlights, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector

– Price: $999 (Originally $1,699)

– Features: Built-in Smart TV OS, intelligent image correction, built-in speakers.

Amazon provides quick shipping, especially for Prime members, ensuring you get your new TV promptly.

B&H Photo and Video: Premium Electronics at Discounted Prices

LG 65-Inch ThinQ TV

– Price: $397 (Originally $497)

– Features: Budget-friendly, massive 65-inch panel.

Sony 55-Inch X80K TV

– Price: $548 (Originally $698)

– Features: Built-in streaming, 4K playback, Dolby Vision compatibility.

LG 48-Inch C3 OLED TV

– Price: $997 (Originally $1,397)

– Features: OLED panel, wide color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate.

B&H offers a selection of upper-tier products, often at significant discounts during sales events.

World Wide Stereo: High-End Home Theater Equipment

Samsung 55-Inch S90D TV

– Price: $1,698 (Originally $2,000)

– Features: OLED display, high brightness, excellent picture quality.

Hisense PX2-Pro Projector

– Price: $2,798 (Originally $3,000)

– Features: Ultra-short-throw, RGB laser light source, built-in speakers, Google TV.

World Wide Stereo focuses on premium home theater equipment, providing excellent deals for those looking to enhance their home entertainment setup.

This Memorial Day, take advantage of the fantastic TV deals available from top retailers. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater or looking for a budget-friendly option, these discounts offer something for everyone. From Best Buy’s extensive selection to Walmart’s convenient pickup options, Amazon’s fast shipping, B&H’s premium models, and World Wide Stereo’s high-end equipment, you’ll find the perfect TV at a great price. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers!