Here’s what you can expect from the SEC in terms of crypto regulations

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States is responsible for regulating the crypto markets. So, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, recently cleared what you can expect from them in terms of crypto regulations. He said that they have authorities from congress and other exemptive authorities that will be focused on protecting investors. It also means that we might not see any other major regulations very soon.

The SEC chairman on crypto regulation

Gary Gensler was recently interviewed by Yahoo Finance Live. There he was asked what we can expect from them talking about crypto regulation. The first thing that Gary pointed out is that investors and the general masses would find investor protection benefits. The major stakeholders like exchanges, lending platforms, and even brokers need to be closely monitored. SEC is working on bringing these three fields under compliance and making things work.

He also said that the SEC has repeatedly asked these three entities to come and talk to them. Coming back to investor protection, they might even change the ways disclosures work. And the laws will be designed explicitly for crypto token issuers. If things bring clarity and all information is public, investors will benefit greatly from them.

The SEC is also closely monitoring stablecoins and other types of cryptocurrencies. They are talking with bank regulators and close contacts at the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission). Plus, the SEC is also working on a playbook that will have all regulations for crypto in a clear and transparent manner. This will bring transparency to the industry and safeguard investors.

Gary on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Gary Gensler has clearly stated that Bitcoin is not a security as it is not issued by anyone. However, other cryptocurrencies are not the same way, or at least Gary didn’t state anything regarding them. The SEC is working with the CFTC to regulate Bitcoin as it falls under the commodity section.

Gary Gensler warned everyone earlier that many cryptocurrencies would not survive after the Luna fiasco happened. So, regulations are necessary. What are your thoughts on Gary’s comments? And are you content with what you can expect from the SEC in terms of crypto regulations? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

