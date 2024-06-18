India’s entertainment industry is vast and varied, with a rich tapestry of films, TV shows, and, more recently, digital content. Home to India’s Hindi-language film industry, famously known as Bollywood, Mumbai boasts globally renowned colourful storytelling with music and dance. But South Indian cinema is represented within diversified regional film industries like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, rich in history and following.

This coming together of talent from all parts across the country has created a dynamic film industry where actors command substantial fees coupled with massive popularity.

Not long ago, commercially successful Indian films reached unprecedented heights—the movies grossed billions of rupees domestically and internationally. This box-office success is mirrored in the earnings of the top stars in the industry, who rank among the highest-paid actors in the world today.

Recently, Forbes compiled a list of the ten highest-paid Indian actors, a strong testament not only of their net worth but to their impact on the industry. Big names from both Bollywood and South Indian cinema have touted their eclecticness and bountiful cultural heritage, which the entertainment industry in India proudly holds.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan,” Shah Rukh Khan has positioned himself as the richest actor in India, whose current estimate comes to be about Rs 6300 crores in net worth. Though he faced a few flops, his last two films, “Jawan” and “Pathaan,” wereural grossers of over Rs 2000 crores worldwide which have sealed his leading position.

His last release, “Dunki,” is doing pretty well, so he is Bollywood’s highest-paid star. Shah Rukh’s price charges from INR 150 crores to 250 crores per film, a testimony to his timeless popularity and box office pull.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, one of the highest earning Indian actors, has a net worth of about ₹ 2900 crores. From a romantic lead to the iconic ‘Bhai’, held audiences in thrall for so many years. Over the years, Salman continued to bring in many crowds into theatres.

His most recent movie, “Tiger 3”, did business of over Rs 466.63 crores worldwide, proving that he still has a great fan base. He is style; he has is charisma, coming with a price of Rs 100 crores to 150 crores a movie.

Akshay Kumar

The actor is known for his versatility and balanced approach in his movies. He mixes comedies with social change movies. His net worth stands tall at around Rs. 2500 crores and retains his power among the people of the country. There have also been no major blockbuster hits from his side in 2023, but his guest role in the movie “OMG 2,” which grossed Rs. 221 crore worldwide, further proves his stardom.

The charge would vary between Rs 60 crores to 145 crores these days for the movie depending on the aspects because he is a committed artist and has stood steadily, remaining one of the top earners in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan

With an estimated net worth of roughly Rs 1862 crores, Aamir Khan is a carefully making star. Quite often, Aamir Khan is referred to as Mr. Perfectionist, and the care he has shown towards the industry with respect to quality and detailing has now set him apart.

So, none of these can be termed great hits, but it also need not be taken too seriously since a big comeback is in store with “Sitaare Zameen Par” in 2024. His last few blockbusters, namely “Dangal” and “PK,” are unforgettable, and he still takes home Rs 100 crores to 175 crores per film.

Joseph Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest stars down South, who has built a magnificent career in two decades. With an estimated net worth of whopping ₹ 474 crores, he starred in two major releases of 2023, Varisu and Leo. Grossing ₹612 crore at the global box office, Leo is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year. Currently, Vijay takes home ₹130-200 crore as salary per film.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is an honoured title in South India, and the approximate net worth is Rs. 430 Crores. Respected and worshipped with larger-than-life charisma, Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, is primarily seen in Tamil cinema.

His last super hit film, a blockbuster, “Jailer,” returned Rs 110 crores to home, which reinstated his position as a legendary film figure. No one has seen such charm in an actor with such charisma; Rajini can charge anywhere between Rs.150 crores to 210 crores per film.

Allu Arjun

One more big name from the South Indian film industry is Allu Arjun, best known for his lead role in “Pushpa: The Rise.” With a net worth estimated at about Rs 350 crores, Allu Arjun will only be increasing his credentials more in the upcoming sequel being released under the banner “Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.” Being a dynamic performer with an eclectic style, he won great admiration from fans and is said to be bagging between Rs. 100 crores to 125 crores per film.

Prabhas

He had gained international prominence from the movie series “Baahubali.” Even though “Adipurush” is landing the actor in disputes, his “Salaar” has grossed Rs 369.37 crores across the country, which was more than what Rajinikanth’s “Jailer” had grossed.

His net worth is estimated at Rs 241 crores with his brilliant career as one of the superior actors in India. He charges Rs 100 crores to 200 crores per film, which obviously shows that he is in great demand and a huge star in the nation.

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is also a huge name down South and has impressively kicked off the year with his latest release, “Thunivu”, which minted Rs 130 crores in India alone. With an estimated net worth of Rs 196 crores to his kitty, the determination and diligence toward his craft and films have paid off to date, making him one of the most sought-after stars down south, commanding a price of Rs 105 crores per film. He truly proves to be the potential face in the industry.

Kamal Haasan

If we calculate, Kamal Haasan, with a recognised career in nearly 220 films, estimated net worth overall would be approximately Rs 150 crores. His next project, “KH 234,” with Mani Ratnam at the helm, brings fans to the edge of their seats.

Kamal Haasan is paid an amount between Rs 100 crores to 150 crores per movie for his versatile acting, breaking set boundaries, and carving a niche of his own in acting. This stalwart in this manner reserves his influence for a really long period, standing in upfront for quality cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra is the highest paid Indian actress across the globe, who charges approximately Rs 14 crores to 40 crores for a project. With a successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, she has earned the title of being a global icon. Having several awards and international films to her credit, Priyanka may continue breaking liaison limits by setting newer benchmark standards for other actresses in the industry. Wealthiest Actors Worldwide Besides these heavyweight leading men in the Bollywood film industry, it is terribly exciting to browse through the lists of the richest actors across the globe. Tyler Perry leads this pack with a net worth of approximately $1 billion, followed by Jerry Seinfeld at approximately $950 million. The third is Dwayne Johnson, alias “The Rock,” at an approximate worth of $800 million. Shah Rukh Khan happens to be one of these global icons, ranking for a net worth of substantial value much like Tom Cruise, with his approximate net worth at $600 million.

Conclusion