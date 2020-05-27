HomeCapital secured funding from Varanium Capital

Toch, a Video meta-tagging platform, has now secured $1 million in the latest funding round, from investors including SOSV and its accelerator, Inflection Point Ventures, and 9 Unicorn Ventures.

The company, as of now, has plans to use the new funds to deepen its tech infrastructure and grow its team.

Toch was founded by the Saket, Vinayak, and Alok. It is a video platform that helps online video creators, advertisers, media companies, and OTT platforms optimize their videos and Meta tags by using deep learning and AI.

The company also helps broadcasters monetize live events, provide audio subtitles for live events in different languages based on the viewer’s location, and enable automatic meta-tagging.

“The amount of video content from broadcast media and live streamers is ballooning,” said William Bao Bean, Partner at SOSV and Managing Director at Chinaccelerator.

“We believe that Toch’s ability to automatically analyze, edit, curate, and publish video content in real-time without having to take the content out of the customers’ cloud removes the need for a hugely labour intensive process,” he added.

