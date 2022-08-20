“Horizon World” by Meta, gets trolled heavily on social media

Metaverse created by Meta gets trolled left, right and center

Horizon Worlds by Meta gets nasty comments as trollers up their game

Monopolistic approach in the metaverse, a big failure

Metaverse is Web3 while, Meta is anything but Web3

The concept of metaverse gaining traction

“Horizon Worlds” or Zuckerverse trolled left, right and center

“Horizon Worlds” is the ambitious project of the social media giant Meta, which they launched in Spain and France, progressing from their previous projects prevalent in the US, UK and Canada.

As soon as meta launched the “Horizon Worlds,” it fell prey in the hands of trollers and memers. Let’s look at some of the most hilarious memes that came in:

metaverse graphics fit a little TOO well on old gpu boxes pic.twitter.com/19G0Az2Rck — Linus Tech Tips (@LinusTech) August 18, 2022

Here, I fixed it for you – now it’s def. worth $10 billion pic.twitter.com/6OWrMF4q2t — S̶M̶E̶T̶T̶E̶R̶.𝔢𝔱𝔥 (@0xSmetter) August 17, 2022

Monopolistic Approach in Metaverse, a big failure

Ever since, Metaverse started gaining more popularity, Meta, has tried to monopolize the industry and keep the powers to itself. Recently, when one of the fitness companies, planned to make a fitness-oriented app in metaverse, Meta came in as a competition, firstly, building a similar app, and then went to the extent of buying the platform.

From Metaverse’s point of view, if the concept has to flourish and grow and reach billions of people, then it has to be decentralized and cannot be centralized. It is crucial for Meta to not centralize the metaverse and let the concept grow.

Metaverse is web3 while, Meta is anything but web3

Meta, is essentially a Web2 at its best! Social Media, Data Mining, Data Profits, No Privacy, Centralization are all the key factors that push meta into Web2 Technology. When we critically analyze, Metaverse is nothing like Meta, Metaverse is Web3 while, Meta if at all anything is Web2.

The concept of Metaverse gaining attraction

Metaverse is growing as every day passes by. The tech enabled, virtual reality is something, everyone wants to be a part of. Metaverse is actually much older than Facebook. The introduction of metaverse to the world happened in Snow Crash in the early 90’s by Sci-Fi writer Neal Stephenson. In a sense, Metaverse is actually 50% bigger than Earth.

Writer’s views

I think the monopolistic approach that the Social Media giant is deploying is doing no good to both the company as well as metaverse. If the company has to grow, then it needs to come out of the possessive approach and think more practically about the industry.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What do you think about Meta’s madness in regards to Metaverse? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Also, if you like the content in this article, then please share it with your friends and family.