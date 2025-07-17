In a historic move, the U.S. House of Representatives on July 16–17 broke records by holding its longest-ever vote—spanning nearly ten hours—to advance three major cryptocurrency bills. Amid intense negotiations and internal GOP resistance, the chamber finally moved forward on the GENIUS Act, the CLARITY Act, and an Anti CBDC measure, underscoring the strategic importance lawmakers are placing on crypto regulation during this so-called “Crypto Week.”

Marathon Vote Marks New High

The session began around 1 p.m. and dragged on until 8:43 p.m. EDT, eclipsing the previous record set just weeks earlier. The procedural “rule vote” stalled as conservative Republicans held out, demanding promises and clarifications on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) before backing the measure.

Speaker Mike Johnson and Speaker whip Tom Emmer engaged standby negotiations. They secured assurances that the Anti CBDC bill would be bundled into the must pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), assuaging fears of government overreach. One hold out, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, remained opposed, but more pivoted after Trump’s intervention and direct reassurances.

GENIUS Act: Stablecoin Rules Take the Lead

The centerpiece of this push is the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins), which the Senate passed in June with a 68–30 bipartisan vote. This bill would establish the first federal stablecoin framework, mandating full asset backing, transparency, AML compliance, and priority creditor status in insolvency situations.

While some supporters claim it will ensure consumer protections and institutional stability, skeptics want to know how it addresses conflicts of interests and waivers for the President when his family has ties to crypto activity.

The CLARITY Act: Defining Digital Assets

The Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, still not finalized, aims to clarify if the digital asset is a commodity or a security-defined issue that has remained significant to the industry. Proponents say this clarity will foster innovation; opponents fear it might create loopholes or empower surveillance powers if implemented without safeguards.

Its final House vote may wait until early next week as lawmakers deliberate its language and alignment with the Anti CBDC provisions.

Anti CBDC Act: Privacy First

With increased worry about infringement, especially after experiencing government overreach related to any lockdown over COVID, the Anti CBDC Surveillance State Act prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing or studying a central bank digital currency. Privacy-sensitive conservatives felt it was their obligation to protect the financial privacy of Americans from encroachments of innovation.

Tying it to the NDAA was a tactical compromise that broke the logjam and allowed movement on individual progress of GENIUS and CLARITY.

Market Taking Note & Next Steps

The crypto markets reacted positively. Bitcoin skyrocketed approaching $120,000, and Ethereum increased in anticipation of a stablecoin framework. Crypto stocks, including Circle and Coinbase, also rallied on expectations of clearer rules.

With the rule vote behind them, the House will next hold final passage votes—the GENIUS Act as early as July 18, and the CLARITY Act likely next week. If both pass, President Trump is expected to sign at least the stablecoin bill into law by Friday.

Final Word

This marathon session represents more than another congressional record—it marks a turning point in U.S. crypto policy. Lawmakers are finally wrestling with the dual goals of fostering innovation and protecting privacy. As the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts move forward, the shape of the American crypto landscape will come into sharper focus. For now, “Crypto Week” remains the story of a frenetic vote and a milestone in legislative history.