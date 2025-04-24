Houston-based energy giant ConocoPhillips is preparing to reduce its workforce as part of a sweeping restructuring plan following its $23 billion acquisition of Marathon Oil. The layoffs, expected to be announced in the fourth quarter of 2025, aim to streamline operations and cut costs as the company grapples with lower oil prices and industry-wide financial pressures. With crude oil hovering near $63 per barrel—below the profitability threshold for many producers—ConocoPhillips joins peers like Chevron and SLB in downsizing to maintain competitiveness.

Post-Merger Restructuring and Workforce Reductions:

The layoffs follow ConocoPhillips’ recent merger with Marathon Oil, a deal that expanded its footprint in key shale regions like the Permian Basin but also introduced redundancies in corporate and operational roles. The company has engaged Boston Consulting Group to oversee its restructuring initiative, internally dubbed “Competitive Edge,” which focuses on centralizing functions and eliminating overlapping roles. While the exact number of job cuts remains undetermined, sources indicate that announcements will coincide with the company’s Q4 financial updates.

This is not the first time ConocoPhillips has trimmed its workforce during market downturns. In 2020, the company laid off 500 Houston-based employees as the COVID-19 pandemic cratered energy demand. Similarly, Marathon Oil cut over 500 jobs in Texas before its merger with ConocoPhillips. The current restructuring is expected to generate $500 million in annual cost savings, including $250 million from reduced administrative expenses.

Industry-Wide Challenges and Financial Pressures:

The energy sector faces mounting headwinds as oil prices struggle to rebound. Many producers, including ConocoPhillips, have stated that drilling becomes unprofitable when prices fall below $65 per barrel. This financial strain has triggered a wave of layoffs across the industry, with ExxonMobil, Shell, and BP also announcing job cuts in recent months. ConocoPhillips’ decision reflects broader trends of consolidation and cost discipline as companies prioritize efficiency over expansion.

The merger with Marathon Oil, finalized in late 2024, added significant assets to ConocoPhillips’ portfolio, including prime drilling locations in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale. However, integrating these operations has proven costly, necessitating workforce adjustments. The company’s global headcount stood at 11,800 employees across 14 countries at the end of 2024, with a substantial portion based in Houston.

Asset Sales and Strategic Shifts:

In addition to workforce reductions, ConocoPhillips is reportedly exploring the sale of non-core assets, including oil and gas properties in Oklahoma acquired through the Marathon merger. Divesting these holdings would allow the company to focus on high-margin regions like the Permian Basin and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, which are central to its long-term growth strategy.

The restructuring also includes operational overhauls, such as consolidating its previously decentralized business units into a more centralized framework. Historically, ConocoPhillips operated through six regional divisions, including Alaska, Canada, and Asia. The new structure aims to reduce inefficiencies and standardize processes across its global operations.

Conclusion:

ConocoPhillips’ restructuring underscores the delicate balance between cost-cutting and sustainable growth in the energy sector. While the company aims to optimize its portfolio and reduce debt, it must also retain enough talent to capitalize on future market upswings. The success of the Marathon integration and asset sales will be critical in determining whether the layoffs achieve their intended financial goals.

As the energy transition accelerates, ConocoPhillips faces additional pressure to invest in cleaner technologies while maintaining profitability in its core oil and gas business. The coming months will test whether its restructuring efforts can position the company as a resilient player in an increasingly unpredictable industry. For now, employees and investors alike await clarity on the scale and scope of the job cuts—a decision that will shape ConocoPhillips’ trajectory for years to come.