How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions

Russian finance manager Andrey Melnichenko surrendered responsibility for the world’s biggest coal and manures organizations to his significant other the day preceding he was endorsed by the European Union, as indicated by three individuals acquainted with the matter.

Melnichenko, who assembled his fortune soon after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union, surrendered his stakes in the coal maker SUEK AO and manure bunch EuroChem Group AG on March 8, the day of his 50th birthday celebration, leaving his significant other, Aleksandra Melnichenko, the valuable responsibility for organizations, individuals said.

Until March 8, Melnichenko claimed the two organizations through a chain of trusts and companies extending from Moscow and the Swiss town of Zug to Cyprus and Bermuda, as per legitimate filings evaluated by Reuters.

Starting around 2006, Melnichenko’s better half was second in line behind her significant other on the rundown of gainful proprietors of the two organizations in trust records, as per the three individuals, who talked in a state of namelessness since they aren’t permitted to talk freely about several’s resources. That implied that she remained to acquire responsibility for organizations on the occasion her better half kicked the bucket, individuals said.

When the Ukraine conflict started in February,, Melnichenko developed worried that he would be assigned under the European Union’s Russia sanctions system, individuals acquainted with the matter said. On March 8, Melnichenko told legal administrators of his retirement as the recipient, individuals said. That set off a similar chain of changes in trust records that would have occurred assuming the finance manager had died and made his better half the recipient.

Reuters couldn’t arrive at Melnichenko and his better half for input. A representative for Russia-based SUEK didn’t answer messages looking for input. Switzerland-based EuroChem affirmed that Aleksandra Melnichenko had supplanted her better half as a valuable proprietor.

“Following the takeoff of its pioneer, the essential valuable responsibility for a trust holding a 90% stake in the worldwide manure organization has naturally passed to his significant other,” the organization said in an explanation to Reuters on Wednesday.

Swiss paper Tages-Anzeiger first announced the job of Melnichenko’s significant other at EuroChem. Her job at SUEK as well as the planning of proprietorship changes and different subtleties are accounted for here interestingly.