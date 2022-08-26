How and where to learn crypto trading

Trading cryptocurrencies can bring great profits – much more than investing, mining and other types of earnings on crypto assets. However, where there are huge profits, potential losses are also high. If you do not know how to properly analyze financial markets and trade using price action indicators, then trading can become a real disaster.

To avoid this, you need to learn how to understand how the cryptocurrency market works and what factors act as a price driver. From this article, you will learn how and where to get cryptocurrency trading education so that trading brings income and pleasure, and does not become a sad experience.

Why you need to learn trading

Beginners tend to cling to any information they think might be useful. Hb=in fact, even experienced traders stumble on this.

Sometimes the arguments in favor of certain strategies, indicators and other tools based on technical analysis seem convincing. Often, their creators give positive examples, which is what bribes gullible traders.

As a rule, they pursue mercantile goals, for example, to promote their trading bot or attract an audience through their broker affiliate link. Agree, hardly anyone will share strategies for free that can bring consistently high income. Of course, this does not mean that they do not work.

Most likely, they do not bring stable results, or their effectiveness is far from ideal, or they are simply used for advertising purposes: “Do you want better? Pay!”.

But why pay for dubious trading algorithms when you can learn crypto trading and then create your own, perhaps more effective trading systems.

Learning to trade saves time and resources

If you are a beginner and are learning crypto trading from scratch, then you can easily get confused, not knowing what to approach.

For example, indicators that can help a trader during a trend will be completely useless during a period of flat or strong market fluctuations. Therefore, in order to know which tools to use and in what cases, it is necessary to understand the principles of the crypto market.

Why you shouldn’t teach by yourself

Self-study will require much more time than training. Not to mention the losses that a trader will incur by making mistakes, because he may not understand what he is doing wrong.

Wouldn’t it be better to spend this money on quality education, while saving time searching for suitable materials? Of course, there are also free courses.

To start, they may be enough – so you will understand the basics and learn how to make the first transactions on the stock exchange. But if you want to understand the intricacies of crypto trading, then free materials will not be enough.

Online courses

Experienced traders often team up to develop their own trading education program.

Based on their professional experience, they create and adapt strategies based on current trends, as well as create a detailed map for their students to help them go from beginner to pro.

For example, such training is provided by the Innovation Markets team. Why such courses are optimal for traders of any level: