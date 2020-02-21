How Bitcoin changed online gambling

We all know that Bitcoin changed the world and made it, a different place. It is present these days literally anywhere including online gambling. A gambler can easily deposit the funds and withdraw all his winning using Bitcoin. Today, we will explain how this cryptocurrency changed online gambling almost completely.

Players Like the Safety and Anonymity Bitcoin Offers

Probably the first reason why Bitcoin changed online gambling is safety. It is one of the safest payment methods you can use for funding your account and also for withdrawing all your winnings. You can check out the list of the best online casinos that accept Bitcoin and you will see that all of those places offer a high level of safety when it comes to online transactions. Furthermore using Bitcoin comes without any risk of losing your personal data!

The second, also the very important reason is the anonymity. Many gamblers prefer or they want to stay anonymous while gambling online. Using your bank account or a credit card involves you using the name and in some cases the address. This is far from anonymous. Well, Bitcoin raises all of this to the completely new level. All the transactions you make are anonymous. There is no your name, phone number, bank account or anything similar present here. You will use a code to complete the transactions and you will stay anonymous as long as needed.

Low fees

One of the main issues that was present with online gamboling is high fees. Let’s imagine a case scenario in which you want to withdraw your winnings using the traditional payment methods. You will have to pay for several fees which can be 5% or even higher. Once you finally get the funds on your bank account, you are left with a fraction of your actual winnings. For most gamblers, this isn’t the option.

Once again, Bitcoin solves this. Many online establishments don’t charge you anything to use the Bitcoin and those that do charge you have very low fees. In other words, you get most of your winnings available on your account to spend. The bottom line here is that you get the most of your winnings available to spend. All other payment methods will decrease that amount!

It is Almost Accepted in Any Online Casino

The biggest problem a while back was the list of casinos that do accept Bitcoin. It was very short. You had a few options and nothing more. This forced most gamblers to opt for another payment method. Well, these days Bitcoin is present in almost any online establishment. There are new casinos that will accept Bitcoin transactions first, before any other form of payment providers.

All of these suggest that today you can choose more than ever before. You can choose between online casinos that offer the most games, the games you like or also interesting and unique options. Bitcoin user count has been growing exponentially also.

Trading Can Increase Your Profit as Well

When using Bitcoin you will basically make a transaction to the online casino in $ or similar currency. When you withdraw the winnings to your Bitcoin w-wallet you will get, well Bitcoin. If you are a clever player you can use the stock exchange to maximize the profit.

You will have to withdraw or to buy Bitcoin when the price is low and then to sell it when the price is high. This virtual currency changes the value all the time so you are likely to manage to complete this operation successfully. It is even possible to significantly increase your winnings by repeating this operation all the time.

Yes, Bitcoin is also a reliable cryptocurrency. It is the most common and the oldest of them all and it has the biggest value of all virtual currencies. So, you won’t lose your winnings if you use Bitcoin. Their value may change only.

The Final Word

Bitcoin changed the gambling industry almost completely. This virtual currency is safe to use, accepted in countless online establishments and comes with safety, security, and anonymity no other payment method can offer. That’s why we believe it will soon become the number one payment method in online casinos and remain there. Should you use it? Definitely yes.

