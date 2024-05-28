Competition among Indian startups has intensified with thousands of startups grappling for market share. To stay ahead of the curve, founders are increasingly opting for startup accelerator programs, which promise them years’ worth of growth within just months. Conquest, BITS Pilani is one such accelerator, operating on a unique zero-cost and zero-equity model. Run by a team of less than 30 students at BITS Pilani, Conquest is also India’s largest student-run startup accelerator.

Conquest’s success record

Conquest has a great track record of supporting startups shaping the future in various industries. Some past successes include Atlan ($500M+ valuation), BiteSpeed (backed by Sequoia’s Surge), Thinkerbell Labs and Nawgati (featured on Shark Tank India).

What separates Conquest from other accelerators

Conquest operates on a zero-cost, zero-equity model; meaning that startups do not pay anything in cash or equity to participate. This is different from conventional models, which usually take away a percentage of the startup’s equity.

Conquest selects its cohort of startups from more than 3000 registrations every year, and has successfully disbursed over ₹1 crore in cash grants in just the last 3 years.

Conquest provides its startup cohort with essential resources, extensive mentorship, and funding, supporting startups through their initial phases of growth. The mentorship sessions cover critical aspects ranging across pitching, fundraising, building MVP, GTM Strategy, and finding a product-market fit.

Conquest operates in a 6+1 hybrid model, meaning 6 weeks of online mentorship and support followed by an offline week in Bangalore. The program culminates in a closed-door Demo Day in Bangalore, where founders from the cohort pitch their startups to top-tier investors from leading VC firms and unicorns.

In 2023, the Demo Day attracted distinguished industry leaders such as Pranav Pai (3One4 Capital), Sameer Brij Verma (Nexus Venture Partners), and Sanjay Dasari (WayCool), among over 300 attendees from prominent unicorns, VC firms, and media houses.

If you’re a startup founder, now is the chance to register because Conquest is back with its 20th edition this summer! Register now at conquest.org.in