Distance learning and face-to-face classes are two different concepts. Remote classes usually refer to classes that use the Internet for instruction, while face-to-face classes refer to being present physically in classes.

More and more schools worldwide are starting to practice online teaching. Various platforms are ready to help with this task. But how effective and safe is distance learning for students?

Peculiarities of distance learning

Distance learning involves the delivery of material through online platforms. Students must not attend a college or institute to listen to the material. One can study from anywhere in the world. This type of teaching opens up new opportunities for those who have long wanted to combine work and study or professional sports. But is distance learning so universal for everyone?

Face-to-face learning is different from studying at home. For many students, distance learning means significantly more work and sometimes more demands than in a regular semester. Whether it is longer courses (as lecturers make online sections more extensive) or more homework, students perceive the extra workload for various reasons.

The monotony of online learning also affects students’ attention, concentration, and, ultimately, their overall motivation. Lack of practical relevance is also a problem that should be considered and which, in turn, affects the quality of teaching and learning.

But it would help if you did not consider distance learning only from the opposing side. This form of learning has a place. But it is only suitable for some. Those educational institutions that practice this teaching method give more time to the realization of quality presentation of material. Thanks to modern technologies, it is possible to use interactive teaching, solve puzzles, create presentations, or study everything in a game form.

Comparison of face-to-face and distance learning

Before we move to the statistical data of influence, we need to make a comparative characterization of the two types of training.

The advantage of remote classes is that they can use Internet technology, allowing students and teachers to take the course together at any place in the world. The advantage of face-to-face classes is that teachers must spend a lot of time explaining course content. In contrast, remote classes can broadcast course content in real-time in the classroom and allow learners and teachers to participate on different levels.

The advantage of distance learning is that it can provide students with rich learning materials, making it easier for them to learn the course content. All tutorials are available on the learning platform at any time. In addition, you will receive comprehensive tips and support from the essay writer to help you with your essay and other tasks at any time. You need to borrow textbooks from the library or buy them with your own money for face-to-face lessons.

The advantage of face-to-face instruction is that it allows students to participate in class and receive teacher guidance. Face-to-face education can help students integrate into the classroom and receive more help from teachers. It can give students the feeling that the teacher is with them. Face-to-face teaching can make students feel the teacher is paying attention to and caring for them.

As we can see from the comparative characterization, distance learning has several advantages. Students can get knowledge from the comfort of their homes or be in another country and do not miss classes. In addition, there is no need to carry heavy textbooks that take up much space. All work materials are available online.

Resources used for distance learning

When discussing distance learning, we always think there is a spatial separation between teachers and students. Still, learning content is delivered through a variety of media:

Written content in books, e-books, individual learning modules, or exam assignments by email or letter.

Audio recordings such as podcasts or language exercises.

Video recordings of courses.

Live streaming of courses.

In addition to live streaming of learning activities or materials, distance learning participants can access archived materials to replay previous lessons or lectures. Teaching is only possible through some things. Learning is impossible, except in some professional subjects where practical processes are also part of the curriculum. In some schools and universities, attendance at the examination is also compulsory.

Distance learning offers considerable flexibility, especially where live transmission may be available later. This knowledge transfer became a viable way to continue teaching during the pandemic despite limited mobility. Distance learning and the home office have gained a place in education and work. Still, this method also has its advantages and disadvantages – you should be aware of them to be able to take countermeasures.

What students like about distance learning can be briefly summarized:

Open-ended time management

Self-repetition of content based on archived material.

Saving time by not having to travel or commute to school, lecture hall, or work.

Professional development for those working full-time – sometimes even without a high school diploma.

Often, well-designed work materials

Why is distance learning not suitable for everyone? Because it involves a lot of work and self-organization. Students learn to organize their workday to have time to complete assignments and work through the material. In addition, this form of learning assumes a deeper understanding of information, as you have to put a little more effort into studying a particular topic.

Statistical data on the increasing popularity of distance learning

Innovative technologies always develop and improve. That is why the number of distance classes worldwide is increasing every year. This is not surprising, as the process of self-organization is essential for every person. The factor that works here is not ‘I need to do it’ but ‘I want to figure it out.’ That is, the view of learning takes on a completely different aspect. Such students have a good command of their own time, know how to allocate resources, and use several sources of information.

According to statistics, distance learning institutions are expected to increase significantly by 2027. This figure will reach 1 trillion dollars. The trend towards online platforms launched in 2019 during the coronavirus pandemic is still going strong.

According to research, distance learning:

Will be used by 57 million people by 2027.

gives more information than face-to-face since students have to listen carefully to lectures and study some topics independently.

Helps to increase revenue by up to 50%.

is much more comfortable and effective, according to students.

Helps to reduce the learning time by up to 60%.

Is a great choice of universities in the USA and Europe.

In fact, there are more and more positive aspects to online learning. At the beginning of its development, there were many more minuses. This was due to the need for knowledge of teaching methods in this format, lack of experience, and lack of students’ self-organization. Now, institutes and other teaching methods are developing a practical and understandable system.