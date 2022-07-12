How Does Brand Protection Work?

Brand protection refers to the systematic process of protecting a company’s intellectual property through counterfeit detection, online monitoring, and supply chain integrity. Third-party users must respect the copyrights and patents of a company’s product.

In a world where everything is online, protecting an IP address is necessary. Many businesses use regular and residential proxies to protect their brand’s reputation. Online brand protection requires a quick response and robust cybersecurity to protect a brand’s revenues. Click here to learn more about proxies and their application.

Brand Protection Through IP Address

Intellectual property rights have now been shifted to online resources. It is, therefore, necessary to protect the IP address of a website by using proxies. These proxies act as a middleman between the company’s devices and the world wide web. If a hacker or a cyber squatter tries to collect data from a particular website, it will be encrypted. As a result, the data received by the hacker would be a combination of random symbols.

Process Of Brand Protection

Brand protection requires an in-depth study on protecting a brand’s reputation. It requires continuous action against rogue websites, cyber squatters, imitation sites, and patent theft. Brand protection relies on the following facets to protect their company’s identity and keep their revenues intact.

Analysis

The first step in brand protection is to detect and analyze copyright infringement. It affirms whether copyright infringement is viable or not. If the infringement proves valid, the company has a right to conduct a thorough investigation. Once the research is complete, you can initiate the authentication process.

Authentication

Authentication is the next step in brand protection. In this step, authentication is carried out to find similarities between logos and define patent infringement. When the true cause of copyright issues has been established, it can be attributed to an action.

Action

Brand protection is not simply about analysis and authentication. It requires strict action against counterfeit and rogue websites. When the infringement is authenticated, the rogue websites are taken down. These websites are then registered as fake. The company’s website can then be compared with fake designs and portals to catch the culprits.

Registration And Awareness

Once all the evidence has been collected against IP infringement, you must register a brand’s IP on relevant marketing websites to avoid any problems in the future. Brands need to raise awareness of copyright issues to help customers choose the right product.

Facets Of Brand Protection

Brand protection is protecting a brand’s identity, merchandise, and intellectual property rights through particular features. There are certain facets of online brand protection that major companies use to protect their rights.

These facets help detect any malicious activity in a matter of seconds. Once these elements are accounted for, they can be used as evidence against malicious threats. We have explained a few features of online brand protection for copyright infringement.

Analyzing Keywords

Hacking data listings carry out intellectual theft with specific keywords. These keywords are designed to pick up the relevant information and used for cyber attacks. Brand protection aims to identify these keywords and block rogue websites from infiltrating the digital space.

Image Detection

Most of the time the images used by a company can be used by other brands as counterfeit. In such a case all the similarities between the images used on a particular website are noted and submitted for analysis. The proof of patent infringement or copyright issues gives a company the right to take down websites using these images.

Employing Machine Learning

Machine learning is used to detect patterns of searched items, keywords, and counterfeit attacks. Once a bot recognizes the keywords used in a listing, it limits access to residential proxies and other protected items. The difference between a user’s activities and a hacker’s web access is easily detected as machine learning evolves over time.

Customized User Experience

Brand protection should not limit the access of customers to their favorite products. When a customer visits a website, he or she should be able to navigate it easily. If a company owns a dynamic website, its data changes after each visit. It is very difficult to hack a dynamic website because the data keeps changing and cannot be accessed if it’s protected by a proxy.

Conclusion

Brand protection is a multipronged strategy that uses aspects of intellectual property rights and the use of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses. Online brand protection through residential proxies and other tools has become a necessity all over the world. Since an IP address is the only thing that differentiates a website from its competitors, it must be properly encrypted. When companies use all the facets of brand protection, they have a better chance of protecting their intellectual property.