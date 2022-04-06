Is it possible to freeze a USB flash drive? Will a USB flash drive make it through the washing machine? Can a USB flash drive withstand being wet? How long does a USB flash drive last? Why is a USB flash drive so long-lasting?

#1 – Is it possible to freeze a USB flash drive?

Yes, a frozen USB drive will work, and it will work immediately without the need to defrost it. Details are provided below.

#2 – Will a USB flash drive make it through the washing machine?

Yes, a USB flash drive can survive a washing machine; however, it is recommended that the flash drive be allowed to dry for 24 hours before using it. Nerd details are provided below.

#3 – Can a USB flash drive withstand being wet?

Yes, a USB flash drive can be wet; however, it is recommended that the flash drive dry for 24 hours before using it. Nerd details are provided below.

#4 – How long does a USB flash drive last?

If properly configured and stored, data on a USB flash drive can last indefinitely. However, the real-world answer is dependent on a couple of factors: What kind of NAND flash memory is it? SLC, MLC, or TLC, as well as how the device will be stored between now and eternity The nerd details are below, but if you want a USB flash drive to last a long time, you must A) write protect it and not leave it out in the elements B) avoid exposing it to extreme temperatures.

#5 – Why is a USB flash drive so long-lasting?

A USB flash drive, or thumb drive, is made up of NAND memory. The unique thing about NAND memory is the ability for it to store data without elelecticty being required to flow through it.

The technical (nerdy) details about the above questions.

A quick refresher on traditional storage memory. In layman’s terms, your computer has a hard drive and RAM. A magnetic disk is used to store data on a hard drive (at least in the old days). Positive and negative charges are stored on the magnetic platter(s) inside the hard drive. Because the + and – represent binary zeros and ones, the hard drive could “remember” data without requiring power.

RAM stands for Random Access Memory, and while your computer is running (electricity flowing through it), bits of data are stored in RAM so that it can be accessed quickly. When the power is turned off, the information in RAM is lost.

Together, the hard drive and RAM memory combinations allow your computer to save information and work really fast at the same time.

In contrast, flash memory or (a href= “Flash memory (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flash_memory) target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow” rel=”noopener” “>NAND memory) is a type of non-volatile storage medium that does not require power to operate. A flash drive memory is a type of erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM).

It acts as a “dam” to the electrons inside the memory, preventing them from changing when the power is turned off.

Because of this distinguishing feature, the flash memory inside USB flash drives is extremely durable. In North Dakota during the winter, a USB flash drive can survive being left in the car and freezing overnight. A USB flash drive can also survive being thrown in the washer or being dropped in a puddle of water on a rainy day.

Before flash memory begins to lose its integrity, it must go through a certain number of Program/Erase cycles. The P/E cycle is what causes flash memory to degrade over time. Consider this: each time a new “program cycle” or “write cycle” occurs, the “dam” becomes a little weaker. As if a minor weather event had caused minor damage to the dam. There will eventually be a large enough storm to destroy the dam. With flash memory, there will eventually be so many write cycles that the NAND memory simply fails. The “program/erase” cycle will depend on the type of flash memory being used (SLC, MLC or TLC).

With the foregoing in mind, environmental effects on NAND flash memory have little effect on performance.

Technically, the degradation can occur within the oxide layers that separate the flash memory gates (the “dam”). When the oxidation begins to degrade with repeated use, it is no longer able to consistently prevent electron flow in and out of the floating gate. Because the transistor relies on electrons being unable to escape to store information, flash memory becomes unreliable. It may still function, but it may not function consistently or may lose data as a result.

If the device is write protected, the NAND’s PE cycle will not increase. Data retention will be very strong if the PE cycle is early in life and write protected when data is first loaded into flash memory. Cold temperatures will not hasten the loss of data retention. Hot temperatures hasten the loss of data retention because this is when oxidation is more likely to occur.

