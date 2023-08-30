How Long to Beat: Armored Core 6

Before FromSoftware rose to fame with its beloved Soulsborne games, it was the Armored Core series that showcased their prowess. With the emergence of Armored Core 6, the franchise’s first installment since Verdict Day in 2013, fans are in for a treat. These mechanized war beasts in Armored Core 6 are as destructive as ever. However, before diving into this new adventure of mech battles, you might be curious about the game’s overall length.

As many players still revel in the grandeur of Elden Ring by FromSoftware, the developer is already delving into its next project: Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Sporting an entirely fresh backdrop, concept, and gameplay, newcomers to the Armored Core universe might be uncertain about what lies ahead, particularly regarding the time investment needed to conquer the game. While each player will traverse the game at their unique pace, those seeking an approximation of the game’s content can rely on insights from Game Director Yu Yamamura.

For those unacquainted, Armored Core actually predates the now-famous Dark Souls series, standing as FromSoftware’s initial major accomplishment. Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon represents the latest entry in a lineage tracing back to 1997.

Estimating the Game Length

In an enlightening conversation with Gamebase, Director Yu Yamamura disclosed that finishing Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s campaign should consume roughly 20 hours. It’s crucial to note that this span encompasses a solitary playthrough of the game’s narrative. Anticipate significant replay potential with this title. A substantial portion of time will likely be invested in mech customization, replaying missions, and reengaging with the campaign to unlock the various endings Armored Core 6 offers. This approach is guaranteed to extend the playtime past the initial 20 hours.

Naturally, players determined to achieve 100% completion in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, collecting every trophy and achievement, will find themselves immersed in the game for an even more extended duration. The general consensus among reviewers gravitates toward an approximately 50-hour commitment for obtaining all trophies. This duration owes itself largely to the “The Perfect Mercenary” trophy, demanding players to achieve S-Rank status in every mission. Given the existence of 50 missions of differing complexities, the time requirement is hardly surprising. Proficient Armored Core enthusiasts might accomplish this feat in less than 50 hours, whereas newcomers could take a tad longer.

As more gamers acquaint themselves with Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, it will become easier to accurately gauge the game’s length. Nevertheless, players should brace themselves for a considerable time engagement if they genuinely intend to explore every facet of FromSoftware’s latest creation. For those aiming for a more laid-back gaming experience, the 20-hour main campaign duration is quite substantial.

According to insights from How Long To Beat, the primary campaigns of previous Armored Core editions range from 8 to 15 hours. The lengthiest endeavor to complete 100% of all content in a mainline game materialized in 41 hours, demonstrated by Armored Core 5. For reference, the preceding game, Verdict Day, demanded 30 hours from completionists. Hence, conquering Armored Core 6 demands a substantial commitment, and prospective players should brace themselves for an extensive in-game journey.

In Conclusion

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon ushers in a thrilling addition to the celebrated franchise. Akin to a skilled pilot navigating a complex battlefield, players will determine the pace and depth of their experience. With the game’s director indicating a 20-hour campaign duration, enthusiasts can anticipate ample replay opportunities that will extend this time. For those pursuing complete mastery, a more comprehensive engagement of around 50 hours will be required. As players flock to experience the game, a clearer picture of its actual length will emerge. Whether one is a seasoned veteran or a budding recruit to the Armored Core realm, investing time in this game is certain to yield exciting mechanized escapades.

