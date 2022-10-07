How MetroNet Internet Is Ideal for Your Home and Office Network

The type of internet connection you get for your home and office network plays a crucial role in determining your work performance. And if you are looking for an internet connection that lets you enjoy your leisure time to the fullest, MetroNet offers a wide range of benefits that will make your life easier!

With a fiber-optic infrastructure, it provides ultrafast upload and download speeds to its users, which can speed up your online work. Therefore, it is suitable for users from all professions to perform their office-related tasks without any hassle. So, if you need more reasons to back up our statement, continue reading this article till the end to find out everything you need to know before finalizing your decision.

What Is Fiber-Optic Internet?

Fiber-optic internet is a type of internet connection that makes use of fiber-optic cables to establish high-speed internet connectivity on your devices. It has the potential to deliver speeds ranging from 25 Mbps to 100 Gbps, which is more than enough to run a home and an office network.

For homes, fiber internet is a suitable option as it can connect multiple users simultaneously without affecting the speeds and signal strength received by each device connected to the same network. It offers sufficient speeds for playing competitive video games, streaming videos, and uploading media files, like images, audio, and videos on social media platforms.

When it comes to offices, fiber internet works just as well for large-scale companies as it does for home-based startups. It can facilitate hundreds of users at the same time even if they are performing bandwidth-intensive tasks at the same time. Therefore, it is a must-have for businesses of all types and sizes.

Benefits of Using MetroNet Internet Connection for Personal and Professional Use

No matter how big or small your house or workplace is, MetroNet internet connection is the best solution for your online needs. Here are some of the ways you can reap all the benefits that come with its fiber internet connectivity:

Ultrafast Upload and Download Speeds

Whether you are running a home or an office network, your internet connection should deliver ultrafast speeds to accommodate your daily online work. This has become easier with MetroNet as it provides symmetrical speeds, which means that your upload speeds will be just as fast as your download speeds. Hence, you don’t have to think twice before performing online tasks, like uploading data over the cloud, live streaming, voice over internet protocol (VoIP), and video conferencing. Besides, these speeds remain uninterrupted despite the presence of physical obstructions that can disrupt cable or satellite internet connections. Even if you have a microwave oven that uses the 2.4 GHz frequency band to function, it will not have an impact on the speeds you get. Therefore, there is no possibility of experiencing throttled network speeds or unexpected slowdowns that can disrupt your online activities. Even if every device on the network runs heavy software for performing bandwidth-intensive work, your internet connection will continue to deliver the speeds it claims to provide.

Stable Internet Connection

MetroNet internet is synonymous with reliability. It works effectively to connect your devices to the internet without compromising the quality and performance of your internet connection. With fiber-optic cables, your internet connection will no longer be susceptible to interferences caused by external factors. Even if there is a thunderstorm or heatwave in your local area, you don’t need to fret over all the potential consequences that come with the changing weather conditions. To sum it up, a fiber internet connection is run by emitting pulses of lights, not electromagnetic waves. Therefore, it doesn’t matter if your home is full of Wi-Fi-enabled devices as fiber can surpass any sort of physical obstructions. This makes it the ideal choice for running businesses with hundreds of employees simultaneously using the same internet network for professional use.

Unlimited Data Allowance

From personal to professional work, all online tasks are based on uploading and downloading data to and from the internet. For this reason, it is essential to have an unlimited data allowance to ensure that your work gets completed on time without encountering data-related issues. For instance, with other connection types, your internet provider may impose data caps that should not be exceeded. On the other hand, MetroNet provides the opportunity to make use of unlimited data without worrying about going over your monthly data caps. This way, you don’t need to pay an overage fee for your internet bills every month.

Additional Security

From home to office networks, accessing the internet calls for a safe and secure route to protect your device and data from cybercrimes. From data breaches and website spoofing to phishing scams, everything is possible within the same network. While many people are still unaware of the security risks associated with internet use, MetroNet takes care of your company’s confidential data stored on each device on the network.

With MetroNet Defense Security, you can safeguard your personal and professional data from cybersecurity threats and risks available over the internet. From online shopping to bank transactions, everything will remain protected from data intrusion and identity theft. You can also connect multiple devices simultaneously to make use of a built-in firewall, password manager, antivirus software, and ransomware for a safe browsing experience.

Good Signal Strength

Unlike wireless internet, fiber networks are least susceptible to disruption caused by physical obstructions, including distances. Even if your employees are seated in a way that makes them distant from your network equipment, it will have little to no impact on the signal strength. Fiber internet signals will remain just as strong for people sitting inside the meeting and conference rooms. Therefore, distance from the router will not weaken the signal strength.

Similarly, it doesn’t matter how far you are sitting from your home router. As long as your network equipment is placed in a central location that allows signals to flow in every direction, it will transmit signals in each corner and edge of the house. This way, you don’t need to move from one room to another in hopes of getting better signals inside your room. You can also sit in the outdoor area of your house yet your MetroNet internet connection will remain just as smooth despite having furniture or walls in the way of your device.

Minimal Latency, Low Ping Rate

From bandwidth-intensive tasks, such as uploading and downloading to video conferencing sessions on Zoom, almost every online activity can be affected by the latency you get. Latency is one of the most crucial elements that determine how long it will take to respond to your commands. Hence, MetroNet ensures that you get little to no latency, resulting in a low ping rate for a smooth online experience. This allows employees at your office to host or attend video meetings without thinking twice about delayed responses, video quality issues, or sound problems. On the other hand, you can indulge in video games without risking the connection quality of the rest of the users on the same network.

Cloud Accessibility

If you have signed up for cloud services for professional work, MetroNet will help you access the cloud for sharing data seamlessly. Besides, you can run multiple cloud-based applications on your laptops and desktop computers without any risk of losing your data when a large number of devices are running on the same network.

Adaptability

As long as your MetroNet internet provider offers multiple plans for its users, you will always have the opportunity to choose a faster internet plan that fits your growing demands. The best thing about fiber internet is that it can be upgraded to its latest versions over time. This way, you can run multiple software and apps on as many devices as you want without interfering with your network speeds.

Value for Money

Since fiber internet carries internet signals in the form of light pulses, MetroNet can help you save energy. Unlike wireless internet connections, it does not transmit electromagnetic signals from its source to its destination. Therefore, you will end up paying a much lower amount for electricity every month, compared to how much you would pay for a Wi-Fi network or any other internet connection.

MetroNet Internet Plans

Here are some of the best business and residential internet plans offered by MetroNet:

Internet Plan Best for Features Business Bundle Businesses Speeds up to 100 Mb

Guaranteed up time

Wi-Fi service

Up to 4 voice lines Business Premium Business Speeds up to 10 Gb

Unlimited voice lines

WAN Ethernet

Wi-Fi service 100 Mbps Homes Supports up to 5 devices simultaneously

Symmetrical speeds of up to 100 Mb

Suitable for basic online tasks, including updating social media accounts, streaming music, and streaming video content

Eero wireless router included 500 Mbps Homes Supports up to 15 devices at the same time

Symmetrical speeds as high as 500 Mb

Best for moderate online work, including running different applications simultaneously, streaming movies and TV shows, working remotely, and virtual learning

Eero wireless router included 1 Gig Homes Starting from $59.95 per month

Connects unlimited devices simultaneously

Supports HD and UHD (4K) video streaming on multiple devices

Symmetrical speeds of up to 1 Gig

Ideal for heavy internet usage, including working remotely, playing multi-player games, studying virtually, and hosting or attending video calls

Eero wireless router included

All in All

MetroNet has brought fiber internet connectivity for homes as well as businesses in the US. It offers symmetrical speeds to provide a seamless online experience to its users. It doesn’t matter how big or small your household or business is, MetroNet has something for you to cater to your online needs. From video conferencing to sharing files on the cloud, you can perform any type of online activity you want.

However, you must ensure that it is easily available in your local area. If you are lucky enough to find MetroNet in your specific region, then you should go for its monthly internet plan that matches your online needs. From symmetrical speeds, stable connectivity, cloud accessibility, and a lot more, you can reap all the benefits that come with a fiber internet connection without exceeding your monthly budget.